How Oven Temperature Will Affect The Texture Of Your Pork Chops

When done correctly, an oven-baked pork chop will be perfectly juicy with delicate, crispy edges. However, achieving this result will require some understanding of how the temperature of your oven can impact the texture of your pork chops. If you cook pork chops at too high a temperature you risk drying them out, too low of a temperature and you might not get those crispy edges on the meat. To find the sweet spot of what temperature is best for your pork chops you'll want to look at the thickness of your meat, and your personal preferences for how you like your pork chops cooked.

If you're working with thicker-cut pork chops or ones that you've pan-seared before transferring to the oven, working on a lower temperature like 350 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal. This cooks the pork chops slowly, so you won't risk overcooking the outside and having the inside be raw. The lower temperature evenly cooks the entire pork chop. If you're working with thinner cuts, and you want to get your pork chops a little more crispy you can crank the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Just keep in mind your meat might need less time. You'll also need less time if your pork chops don't have the bone in them. Pork chops need to reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit for safe consumption. You can use this as a baseline indication of when your pork chops are done.