Coco5's Coconut Water Drinks Are Coming To Costco. I Tried All 7 Flavors, And I Have Thoughts

How do you hydrate? Most folks rely on good old plain water to get the job done, but many athletes turn to more electrolyte-replenishing beverages like sports drinks for instant hydration. Somewhere in the mix lies coconut water, an all-natural version of a sports drink that offers electrolytes and minerals like potassium, sodium, and manganese. There's no denying coconut water's impressive hydration quality, but one big problem? Many people don't like the way coconut water tastes.

Enter Coco5, which makes coconut water-based drinks with an emphasis on quick hydration, electrolyte replenishment, and tasty flavors. Plain coconut water can have a generally light, slightly sweet, and possibly even salty, savory, or earthy undertone. Coco5's lineup — including flavors like orange, grape, pineapple, cherry, and passion fruit — aims to transform the divisive beverage into something more strictly fruity (and, ideally, refreshing, and even more ideally, delicious).

With Coco5's impending arrival at Costco, there's quite a bit of buzz around the product, but a lingering question remains: Do the coconut water flavors taste any good? I tried all seven flavors in Coco5's lineup to find out, putting them to the taste test to determine not only if they taste generally good, but if they hit those refreshing notes and live up to their supposedly fruity flavor profiles.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.