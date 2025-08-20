Coconut Water Vs Sports Drinks: Which Is Better For Hydration?

Hydration is crucial to a healthy lifestyle. Gastroenterologist Dr. Fred Williams told Barnes-Jewish Hospital that many Americans aren't drinking as much water as they should each day, stating, "I have read 50%, but either way it is a large segment of the population." The simplest way of rehydrating is drinking water, but water cannot replace other nutrients lost during exercise, such as sodium and potassium. This is where coconut water and sports drinks come in.

Coconut water and sports drinks such as Gatorade are both often touted as good ways to replenish your body after a workout. When it comes to rehydration, though, studies show there isn't a noticeable difference between the two. In a clinical trial published by Mohamed Saat et al. that had eight participants exercising before drinking coconut water (CW), a sports drink (CEB), and water (PW), they wrote, "The rehydration index, which provided an indication of how much of what was actually ingested was used for body weight restoration, was again not different statistically between trials (1.56 +/- 0.14, 1.36 +/- 0.13 and 1.71 +/- 0.21 for CW, CEB and PW respectively)."

While there were small differences between the hydration level of the three drinks, it was not statistically significant enough for the study to conclude that any of the drinks hydrate you more than the others. This means the battle between coconut water and sports drinks comes down to their other advantages.