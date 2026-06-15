Trader Joe's Fans Either Love Or Hate This Cheeseburger Find With A Major Twist
Trader Joe's is known for deliciously creative, novel products that are often big hits with customers. And Trader Joe's cheeseburger burrito is a filling wrap that you can enjoy for lunch under $15, stuffed to the brim with ground beef, cheese, tomato, onion, pickle relish, ketchup, and mustard.
This hybrid may sound like a home run, but opinions on the cheeseburger burrito are quite polarized, with no middle ground. People think it's either the best or absolutely disgusting. A cheeseburger burrito lover on Reddit proclaimed, "This blew my mind. So creamy, tangy, savory, beefy, crunchy, and super satisfying." Another glowing review praised the harmonious flavors of all the ingredients packed inside. Of course, we aren't talking about high-end cuisine here, but customers loved that aspect too, with one calling it "trashy but delicious."
At the other end of the spectrum, the customers who hated the cheeseburger burrito were ruthless. "I have had Hot Pockets that tasted better than this. The meat comes in a weird sphere form, and the rest of the burrito is filled with a vaguely mustard-y goo. Also, the whole thing reeked like onions," said one Redditor. Another Redditor said the taste of the burrito "reminded me of generic frozen burgers you get at a gas station." An Instagram comment likened the taste to White Castle sliders but warned, "If you've never had White Castle, don't expect it to taste like a burger." Indeed, White Castle ranked among the worst fast food burgers we've tasted.
More concerns and less polarizing TJ's products
While popping a burrito in the microwave makes for an easy, filling, and cheap meal, it falls flat on the textural front because of a soft and soggy tortilla. So, you could try air frying or skillet toasting the burrito for a crispy exterior. Texture and flavor aside, many customers on Instagram and Reddit were more concerned with and critical of the high sodium, fat, and calorie count. And an entire Reddit thread was dedicated to how eating the burrito made customers physically ill. A greasy burrito and cheeseburger might cause an upset stomach, no matter how good it tastes, and neither cheeseburgers nor burritos are known for being low-calorie foods. So, the only way to put this debate to rest is to try it yourself.
The cheeseburger burrito is a combination of two classics, with a flavor profile more akin to a burger and a structure and texture more akin to a burrito. While it works for some, it is very off-putting to others. If you'd rather stick to more conventional burritos, we'd recommend TJ's carne asada burritos, which came in second place in a tasting of Trader Joe's frozen Mexican food items. If the hybrid combination sounds good, but the polarizing opinions and nutritional information has you hesitating, you can always make your own hybrid meal. Skip the trouble of wrapping a burrito and try our recipe for cheeseburger quesadillas instead.