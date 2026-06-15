Trader Joe's Fans Either Love Or Hate This Cheeseburger Find With A Major Twist

Trader Joe's is known for deliciously creative, novel products that are often big hits with customers. And Trader Joe's cheeseburger burrito is a filling wrap that you can enjoy for lunch under $15, stuffed to the brim with ground beef, cheese, tomato, onion, pickle relish, ketchup, and mustard.

This hybrid may sound like a home run, but opinions on the cheeseburger burrito are quite polarized, with no middle ground. People think it's either the best or absolutely disgusting. A cheeseburger burrito lover on Reddit proclaimed, "This blew my mind. So creamy, tangy, savory, beefy, crunchy, and super satisfying." Another glowing review praised the harmonious flavors of all the ingredients packed inside. Of course, we aren't talking about high-end cuisine here, but customers loved that aspect too, with one calling it "trashy but delicious."

At the other end of the spectrum, the customers who hated the cheeseburger burrito were ruthless. "I have had Hot Pockets that tasted better than this. The meat comes in a weird sphere form, and the rest of the burrito is filled with a vaguely mustard-y goo. Also, the whole thing reeked like onions," said one Redditor. Another Redditor said the taste of the burrito "reminded me of generic frozen burgers you get at a gas station." An Instagram comment likened the taste to White Castle sliders but warned, "If you've never had White Castle, don't expect it to taste like a burger." Indeed, White Castle ranked among the worst fast food burgers we've tasted.