9 Pink Gins Under $30 Worth Buying In 2026

The love for pink gin is still a fairly new phenomenon, with brands such as Beefeater only releasing their version as recently as 2018. This recency can lead to a few challenges. Not only can pink gin be confused with a legendary cocktail, but it also has no legal definition. It makes it hard for fans of this style of gin to find the bottles they might love. While it's generally accepted that a pink gin is one that has been infused with red fruits, some expressions don't label themselves as 'pink' even though they could be.

Thankfully, I'm here to simplify everything for you. I have nearly two decades of experience studying, writing about, and tasting gin. This includes living through the popularity boom of pink gin first hand, and sampling most of the bottles here. This experience has enabled me to know exactly what makes a great pink gin.

I'll guide you through why these gins are worth buying and how they may suit your palate. The pink gins featured here avoid the common trap of tasting artificial or overly sugary. Instead, they combine classic gin botanicals with fruit-forward flavors that feel refreshing rather than overpowering. Whether you prefer pink gin that still has a juniper backbone or sweeter berry-led profiles, here you'll be able to see the affordable pink gins worth buying right now.