Cocktail Vs Spirit: What Pink Gin Actually Is

Just the name pink gin is enough to conjure up images of something fruity, sweet, and a little bit flirty. If you've seen bottles of the stuff, the rose hue makes it an ideal choice for a spring brunch or a bridal shower. Order a pink gin from a classic cocktail menu, however, and you're likely to be served something very different. Strong, not at all sweet, and more orange than pink.

The confusion comes from the same name being used for two separate things. Pink gin is both a spirit and a cocktail, and apart from the gin component, they don't have much in common.

The pink gin cocktail is a minimalist mix of regular gin with Angostura bitters, which gives the drink its orangey-pink color. It's usually stirred with ice to both chill and ever so slightly dilute it, and is served with a twist of lemon in a chilled coupe glass.

What you find on the shelves of a liquor store is not a premix version of this cocktail, but rather a gin that's been infused with fruits after distilling. This gives it both a unique flavor and color, though the pink is often amped up with artificial coloring.