When Drinking Gin Neat, Make Sure To Use The Right Glass

Gin is the alcohol of choice for an array of gin-based cocktails, but it can also be enjoyed neat. Unlike vodka, gin has a distinctive flavor profile of juniper berries and botanicals, and international gin distilleries often add herbs and spices that reflect their cultures. It would be a waste to dilute such sophisticated spirits with mixers and ice, and indeed connoisseurs recommend sampling different gins neat. But to truly appreciate a gin's complex taste, first research the distillery where it's made to ensure its gin is a high-quality product. Next, you'll need the right glass that's best suited for gin. And not all types of cocktail glasses are created equal when it comes to drinking gin neat.

Served in a tall glass, like a highball, the taste of the alcohol will be more prominent than the botanicals. The ideal glass for neat gin should allow the spirit's aroma to concentrate so you fully experience its unique qualities, such as a gin balloon glass or snifter. Generally, a pour for any neat spirit is about 2 ounces, and it's served in a low tumbler, like an old-fashioned glass or a rocks glass, which have thicker bottoms than other cocktail glasses and protect the gin from getting warmed by your hand. Since you probably won't be drinking more than two fingers of gin, the shape of the iconic Martini glass also allows the aromas to develop, and again, its long stem prevents the gin from heating up.