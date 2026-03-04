Why Gin And Tonic Go So Well Together

Gin and tonic is a simple drink with a mind-bogglingly complex blend of flavors. But why do they go so well together? According to "Ottawa's top bartender" Cody Nicoll, a sommelier, mixologist, and the co-owner of Bar Ocelli and managing partner of Ember Live Fire Kitchen, the classic cocktail's history may shed some light onto the winning combination of flavors. "Believe it or not, the origins of the gin and tonic didn't actually come from a place of the flavor pairing match made in heaven that it is recognized for today," Nicoll explains.

In fact, gin and tonic initially had a much more medicinal purpose. A little known fact about gin is that it was originally prescribed as an elixir to treat heartburn and gout in the 1600s. However, when gin and tonic was created, it happened to be the only spirit available for British sailors to mix with quinine to make it palatable. Indeed, Nicoll adds that, "Quinine was originally prescribed as a tincture to ward off scurvy and malaria." Centuries later, gin and tonic went from an antimalarial concoction to a global sensation.

While the added sugars in modern tonics help balance its bitterness, Nicoll adds that "the bitter and sweet notes of the tonic have the ability to elevate the botanical flavors of gin." Furthermore, brands of gin and tonic waters have proliferated, offering a panoply of different flavors. According to the expert, this is what "makes this cocktail a lot of fun for bartenders to play with, providing the opportunity to plug and play with different palates."