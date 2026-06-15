Don't Let Your Grill Run Out Of Fuel: Here's How Long Propane Typically Lasts

It's officially grilling season, and for those who like to fire up burgers for the family or smoke a tender brisket for a party, you'd better know how to calculate your grill's propane use. Few things can ruin a cookout than running out of gas halfway through dinner, but it's a common gas grilling mistake we all make. For most grill owners, the good news is that a standard 20-pound propane tank lasts longer than you might think. Also called a grill cylinder, this is by far the most common size, and the one you'll find at home improvement stores, gas stations, and hardware stores.

Under typical conditions, a full 20-pound tank provides around 18 to 20 hours of cooking time on a medium-sized gas grill. In practical terms, that's about eight to 10 full meals, or multiple grilled tomahawk ribeye steaks, although actual results vary depending on how heavily the grill is used. If you've got a larger grill, that figure drops to around 10 hours of cooking time.

If you don't mind doing a little math, one of the most accurate ways to estimate your propane consumption is to check your grill's BTU rating. BTU stands for British Thermal Units, as in a way to measure heat output. To estimate your runtime, divide the total BTUs in your tank by your grill's hourly BTU consumption. You can also use an online calculator, but it's helpful to understand these kinds of numbers when you're trying to choose the best grill for your barbecue needs.