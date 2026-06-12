Easy, Cheesy Pizza Pull-Apart Bread Recipe
With pizza coming in as one of the most universally loved foods, it's no wonder that tasty spin-offs have entered the scene. This tender and cheesy version might just be one of the most fun and flavorful. With every mouthwatering bite of this pull-apart pizza bread recipe, you get a hit of garlicky buttered biscuits with crispy edges and a soft and doughy center, and layers of 2 types of mozzarella and Parmesan add the perfect melty cheesiness. This recipe offers everything you love about pizza in a new, easy-to-eat form. We use a springform pan paired with an oven-safe ramekin to create a ring-shaped pull-apart loaf, creating a convenient spot for warm marinara, perfect for dipping. With just 10 minutes of prep time, the oven does most of the work, and the end result is stunning.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "It's perfect to serve when you've got a cheese-loving crowd that wants a satisfying and filling snack to eat during game time, movie night, or just a lazy Sunday afternoon. The best part is there's only a handful of ingredients to buy."
Gather the ingredients for easy, cheesy pizza pull-apart bread
To make this recipe, pick up 2 cans of Grands biscuits. These are much more substantial than regular biscuits and provide the volume needed to fill the springform pan. Stop by the dairy aisle to grab unsalted butter, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Fresh garlic is key here, so add that to your cart, then swing by the dry goods area and select some red sauce, or if you're feeling it, make your own. Then check your condiment cabinet for olive oil, black pepper, and Italian seasoning.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Spray a springform pan
Spray a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 3: Place a ramekin in the pan
Set a small oven-safe ramekin upside down in the center of the pan.
Step 4: Make the garlic butter
In a large bowl, combine the melted butter, olive oil, garlic, and black pepper.
Step 5: Coat the biscuits and lay them in the pan
Dip both sides of each biscuit in the butter mixture, and place half of the biscuits in the prepared spring form pan, working around the ramekin.
Step 6: Add the seasoning and cheese
Sprinkle with half of the Italian seasoning, mozzarella, and Parmesan.
Step 7: Repeat the process
Repeat the dipping process with the remaining biscuits and layer them on top of the first layer.
Step 8: Add more seasoning and cheese
Sprinkle with the remaining Italian seasoning, mozzarella, and Parmesan.
Step 9: Bake the bread
Place the springform pan on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until the bread is puffed and deeply golden.
Step 10: Let it cool in the pan
Let cool for 10 minutes in the pan.
Step 11: Serve the bread with sauce
Remove the bread from the pan, transfer it to a plate, and serve it with sauce.
What can I serve with pizza pull apart bread?
Easy, Cheesy Pizza Pull-Apart Bread Recipe
Transform your favorite pizza into this easy, cheesy, garlicky pull apart bread, which is sure to be a crowd-pleasing hit for game day or any day.
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cans refrigerated Grands biscuits
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, divided
- 1½ cups shredded mozzarella, divided
- ½ cup grated Parmesan, divided
- 1 cup marinara sauce, warmed, for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Spray a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Set a small oven-safe ramekin upside down in the center of the pan.
- In a large bowl, combine the melted butter, olive oil, garlic, and black pepper.
- Dip both sides of each biscuit in the butter mixture, and place half of the biscuits in the prepared spring form pan, working around the ramekin.
- Sprinkle with half of the Italian seasoning, mozzarella, and Parmesan.
- Repeat the dipping process with the remaining biscuits and layer them on top of the first layer.
- Sprinkle with the remaining Italian seasoning, mozzarella, and Parmesan.
- Place the springform pan on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until the bread is puffed and deeply golden.
- Let cool for 10 minutes in the pan.
- Remove the bread from the pan, transfer it to a plate, and serve it with sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|323
|Total Fat
|22.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|39.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|2.4 g
|Sodium
|560.1 mg
|Protein
|11.1 g
What are some recipe substitutions for the pull-apart bread?
This is a fairly simple recipe, which means it's also very adaptable, and we have suggestions for some easy substitutions. Instead of biscuits, you can use a ball of refrigerated pizza dough, which you can make or buy. Just roll it out on a floured surface, and cut it into chunks that are between 1 and 2 inches. It might not need as much time in the oven, so be sure to check it after about 30 minutes. You can also use refrigerated crescent rolls, just unroll them, cut each triangle in half, and layer them as instructed. The loaf will be less bready and more flaky, but still plenty tasty.
For the cheese, feel free to swap out the mozzarella and Parmesan for an Italian blend, provolone, pepper jack, or fontina. All will add great cheesy flavor. You can easily swap out the butter for olive oil, and sub in 1 teaspoon of garlic granules for fresh garlic if necessary.
There are many options for dipping sauces. Try a spicy arrabbiata sauce, vodka sauce, or straight-up pizza sauce. Ranch dressing is a popular pairing, or you could try Alfredo sauce or whipped ricotta.
Can I make pull-apart bread without a springform pan?
If you don't have a springform pan, no worries. There are several other ways to pull off this delicious pull-apart bread. First off, if you have a bundt pan, that is an excellent swap. You'll want to spray it generously and lay out the biscuits in the same fashion. Then, just invert it on a serving platter after it cools.
You can also make this recipe in a large cast iron skillet. Assemble the layers as the recipe directs and cook on the bottom rack of your oven. You may need to remove the top rack to give the biscuits room to rise. Since a cast iron skillet retains heat well, the bottom will be a little crispier, and the bake time will be slightly shorter. If you don't have access to the specialty pans, a 9x13-inch baking dish will also work. You'll just scoop the bread out of the baking dish onto a rectangular-shaped platter.
For a fun twist, you can make individual portions by using a muffin tin. Cut the biscuits into 4-5 smaller pieces and arrange them in each muffin hole, then layer as directed. These will cook quicker, so check them at around 18-20 minutes.