Easy, Cheesy Pizza Pull-Apart Bread Recipe

With pizza coming in as one of the most universally loved foods, it's no wonder that tasty spin-offs have entered the scene. This tender and cheesy version might just be one of the most fun and flavorful. With every mouthwatering bite of this pull-apart pizza bread recipe, you get a hit of garlicky buttered biscuits with crispy edges and a soft and doughy center, and layers of 2 types of mozzarella and Parmesan add the perfect melty cheesiness. This recipe offers everything you love about pizza in a new, easy-to-eat form. We use a springform pan paired with an oven-safe ramekin to create a ring-shaped pull-apart loaf, creating a convenient spot for warm marinara, perfect for dipping. With just 10 minutes of prep time, the oven does most of the work, and the end result is stunning.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "It's perfect to serve when you've got a cheese-loving crowd that wants a satisfying and filling snack to eat during game time, movie night, or just a lazy Sunday afternoon. The best part is there's only a handful of ingredients to buy."