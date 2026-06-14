Aldi's Products Are Pretty Good — Here's One Key Reason Prices Stay So Low

Low prices don't always mean low quality, and Aldi is a great example of that. Known as one of the best grocery chains for budget shopping, Aldi offers many high-quality products. But how does the retailer keep its prices low without compromising quality? Over 90% of items Aldi sells come from its private brands. According to its website, "ALDI-exclusive brands allow us to provide the same high-quality product without passing on all of the hidden costs associated with the national brands, such as marketing and advertising."

Aldi can therefore stay in control of its pricing and keep the margins smaller, offering cheaper products without cutting any corners on the quality. It's also why you'll rarely find name brand groceries at Aldi. Another benefit is that the private brands are only available in its stores, creating exclusivity and building the kind of customer loyalty that can easily rival big brand names.

Aldi doesn't completely close the doors to big-name brands, though. "We also may carry a national brand if we are not able to procure an exclusive brand product that meets or exceeds the quality and taste of the national brand," the company admits, showcasing that quality is indeed the priority, even if it occasionally means having to share the profits with a bigger brand.