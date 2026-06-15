The Popular Fast Food Chain That's Been 100% Family-Owned Since 1983

Chain restaurants often operate in a world of shareholders and public companies, but most of them had small, family-oriented beginnings. Few of them remained family-owned as capitalism inevitably did its thing, which is why a "mom and pop" fast food chain is nearly unheard of. That's what makes Panda Express unique — this beloved fast-casual chain has been 100% family-owned for four decades, led by a married couple, Andrew and Peggy Cherng, who are to this day the co-founders, co-chairs, and co-CEOs of the company.

Andrew and Peggy met in the late '60s at Baker University in Kansas, where they were both enrolled as international students from China. Andrew's father, Ming-Tsai Cherng, was a chef, so the father-son duo opened their first restaurant in 1973. They called it Panda Inn, a chain that still exists today and differs from Panda Express in its sit-down, upscale concept. A decade later, Andrew and Peggy left Panda Inn to pursue their vision for a fast-casual Chinese restaurant, and that's how the very first Panda Express came to be in 1983.

Panda Express' focus on American Chinese cuisine made it unique. The fast food place became massively popular among its customers, especially after 1987, when the original orange chicken was created at the restaurant. Almost 40 years later, it's still the absolute best dish at Panda Express, as well as the most popular.