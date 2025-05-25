What's The Difference Between Panda Inn And Panda Express?

Panda Express is one of the most famous fast-casual Chinese restaurant chains in America, with scores of devoted fans, evidenced but its 2500 worldwide restaurants at the end of 2024. Expansion isn't slowing down a bit, with at least 130 new locations planned throughout 2025. But did you know the chain had a predecessor, one with a much different operating structure? In fact, the original version of the Panda family still exists in the form of several California venues. It's called Panda Inn, opening in 1973 with a fine-dining restaurant perched in Pasadena, California.

The founders, Andrew Cherng and his father, Master Chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, later joined by Andrew's wife, Peggy Cherng, started a legacy that maintains its core roots while branching out in a fresh innovative with its brainchild, the Panda Express chain. All the venues operate under the umbrella of Panda Restaurant Group, but Panda Inn has its own distinct vibe. The elder chef Cherng brought expertise in Asian cooking from his roots in Yangzhou, China, as well as Taiwan, Japan, and eventually his rendition of American-style Chinese food. It also culminated in the Panda Inn, tagged "The Original Chinese Kitchen," and eventually Panda Express.

Panda Inn runs four California sit-down restaurants, including the recently revamped original one in Pasadena. The other three operate in Glendale, Ontario, and La Palma, all situated in Southern California. The ambiance and the menu are two notable features that distinguish Panda Inn venues from their prolific offspring, the rapidly multiplying clan of shiny quick-trick Panda Express eateries.