3 Popular Fast Food Burger Chains You May Not Realize Are Family-Owned
When the craving for a hamburger hits, it is not easily ignored. Fortunately, there is no shortage of restaurants at which such a desire can be fulfilled. According to IBIS World, there were close to 87,000 burger restaurants in the U.S. alone in 2025. Many of these, of course, are chain restaurants owned by large corporations. For example, there are around 14,000 McDonald's restaurants spread across the U.S., and another 6,600 Burger Kings as well.
But among the long list of American burger chains, there are a few rather large players in the market that haven't sold out and are still family owned. Sure, stopping by one of these chains is not quite the same thing as fulfilling your burger craving by spending money at the local hole-in-the-wall burger joint, but at least you know that your money is going to a family that cares about the burger game.
For several reasons, none of the family-owned burger chains can quite compete with the fast food giants listed above. For one thing, there are about six times as many McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. as there are all these restaurants combined. However, they are still all names that you will recognize, and perhaps even burgers you will have tried. Which burger chains are family owned? In-N-Out Burger, White Castle, and Five Guys. In many ways, these chains have had a pretty massive impact on how burgers are prepared and sold across the country — and around the world.
In-N-Out Burger
Considered by many to be the best American burger chain, In-N-Out has been slinging burgers for close to 80 years now. Its first restaurant, a cramped little shack measuring just over 100 square feet, opened in 1948. But little did founder Harry Snyder know that it was a place from which history would be made. In-N-Out is said to have invented the fast food drive thru, with a two-way speaker box that allowed customers to order food and be served without ever needing to get out of their cars. There is some controversy, though, as a restaurant named Red's Giant Hamburg in Missouri made have just beaten Snyder to the punch with its own drive thru.
As the years have passed, expansion has been slow for In-N-Out, but that has not bothered it one bit. Part of the chain's ethos from the very beginning has been using fresh, top-quality ingredients in its food, and in this it has not faltered. To this day, all of the beef used in In-N-Out's burgers is prepared by the chain's own butchers. This commitment to quality control may have slowed the pace at which the restaurant chain could expand into new territory, but it has also kept the opinion of customers sky-high across the board. Similarly, the Snyder family still owns and operates the company, keeping a firm grasp on the chain's 400-plus restaurants, none of which are owned by franchisees.
White Castle
In-N-Out may argue that it invented the drive thru, but as far as fast food feats go, this brand can arguably do them one better. Known for serving up sackfuls of tiny hamburgers (or sliders), White Castle is also the world's oldest fast food hamburger chain, having opened over a century ago. Back in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, E.W. "Billy" Ingram teamed up with local cook Walt Anderson to open a small restaurant where they could sling five-cent hamburgers, Coca-Cola, coffee, and pie.
While they couldn't have known it at the time, that first White Castle paved the way for fast food burgers, with a simple, reliable product and a unique steam-grilling preparation method that brought the cooking time down to seconds. Just like In-N-Out, White Castle remains family-owned and operated, transferring control of the company from one generation to the next. It does not offer franchise opportunities.
Another interesting similarity between the two burger chains is that White Castle also keeps tight control over production by operating its own bakeries and meat-processing plants. Whatever they are doing, it is clearly working, as the chain crossed an impressive milestone late last year. As of November 2025, White Castle has sold over 30 billion sliders. Yes, the burgers in question are on the small side, but there's still no arguing with a number that large.
Five Guys
The end of this list is a tough spot for Five Guys Burgers and Fries to find itself. There aren't a whole lot of accolades left for a burger chain once you've already swept up the first drive thru and the first overall fast food burger restaurant. But although Five Guys may not have any earth-shattering firsts to put next to its name, the chain has done impressive work since its inception in 1986.
While Five Guys probably hasn't served 30 billion burgers, the chain now boasts over 1,500 locations, all expanding outward from that first carry-out restaurant that opened in Arlington, Virginia, 40 years ago. The story of Five Guys is an interesting one. Back in the '80s, Jerry and Janie Murrell offered their sons a choice: go to college or start a business. The boys opted for the latter, and Five Guys — named after Jerry and Janie's five sons — was born. Four decades later, things have changed a bit for the chain.
While it is still a family business, in 2003, Five Guys opened up franchising opportunities, allowing the company to expand rapidly throughout the U.S. and around the world. In addition to the many American locations, Five Guys burgers are also now on offer as far and wide as Canada, the UK, and even South Korea. The family may not keep the same iron grip on the business as the owners of White Castle and In-N-Out, but the Five Guys bacon cheeseburger is the best of the best.