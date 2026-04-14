3 Popular Fast Food Burger Chains You May Not Realize Are Family-Owned

When the craving for a hamburger hits, it is not easily ignored. Fortunately, there is no shortage of restaurants at which such a desire can be fulfilled. According to IBIS World, there were close to 87,000 burger restaurants in the U.S. alone in 2025. Many of these, of course, are chain restaurants owned by large corporations. For example, there are around 14,000 McDonald's restaurants spread across the U.S., and another 6,600 Burger Kings as well.

But among the long list of American burger chains, there are a few rather large players in the market that haven't sold out and are still family owned. Sure, stopping by one of these chains is not quite the same thing as fulfilling your burger craving by spending money at the local hole-in-the-wall burger joint, but at least you know that your money is going to a family that cares about the burger game.

For several reasons, none of the family-owned burger chains can quite compete with the fast food giants listed above. For one thing, there are about six times as many McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. as there are all these restaurants combined. However, they are still all names that you will recognize, and perhaps even burgers you will have tried. Which burger chains are family owned? In-N-Out Burger, White Castle, and Five Guys. In many ways, these chains have had a pretty massive impact on how burgers are prepared and sold across the country — and around the world.