The 2 Other Restaurant Chains That We Didn't Realize Panda Express Owns

You already know Panda Express for its famous Orange Chicken or that sweet-and-spicy Beijing Beef. Maybe you've grabbed a two-entree plate at the mall, or picked one up at the airport before a flight. Big portions, quick service, and food that fills you up — that's the formula. What you might not know is that Panda Express is just one branch of the larger Panda Restaurant Group. Alongside it are Panda Inn, a full-service sit-down restaurant, and Hibachi-San, a Japanese grill concept found in food courts and campuses.

Panda Inn is where it all began. It's a sit-down restaurant, not counter service, so the menu feels bigger and a little more refined. You can order Orange Chicken or Panda Beef — those crispy steak strips in a tangy orange-peel glaze — as well as Lobster Crispy Noodles, Mango Tea-Smoked Duck Salad, and Steamed Chilean Sea Bass steamed with ginger and scallions. At the Pasadena flagship, which just got a renovation, the menu stretches even further with sushi and sashimi.

Then there's Hibachi-San, which scratches the itch for Japanese flavors in a quick-serve format. Poke bowls make up most of the menu. Cold proteins like sriracha ahi tuna or spicy yuzu salmon share space with hot options like tri-tip beef or even Spam. To wash it down, the chain offers milk teas and fruit teas, many of them with boba.