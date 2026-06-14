Why This Fast Food Burger Chain Nearly Beat In-N-Out When Ranked Second-Best
Fast food burgers are tried-and-true staples, but with so many fast food options, choosing a favorite isn't an easy feat. To settle the debate, we sampled and ranked 21 American fast food burger chains, with In-N-Out Burger landing in first place. Five Guys, however, was a close second, nearly beating out the beloved West Coast favorite due to the quality of the beef that gives In-N-Out a run for its money.
Five Guys uses fresh, never frozen meat, which is more than many fast food operations can say. This freshness shines through with a superior flavor good enough to enjoy without any embellishment. However, the customization policy at Five Guys allows for top-tier toppings to be added to the burgers free of charge. This is why Five Guys' bacon cheeseburger was easily our favorite bacon cheeseburger from any fast food chain. While Five Guys is pricey, it's certainly worth the expense, boasting unique extras like complimentary shelled peanuts while you wait for your burger.
Still, In-N-Out has the ultimate edge over Five Guys due to the freshness of its ingredients, simple yet perfect burger formulas, consistently good burgers regardless of location, and fast, friendly service. The California-based chain grinds its own meat, offering as fresh-tasting a burger as Five Guys for a fraction of the price. Furthermore, In-N-Out has plenty of delicious customization options of its own off a not-so-secret menu.
What customers have to say about both chains
Since our ranking of burgers factored in customer reviews on social media sites like Reddit, you should see for yourself what makes Five Guys a winning chain for burger lovers across the states. One Reddit user wrote that Five Guys is superior because it has "more options to put on [its] burgers." On another thread, another Redditor added, "In-N-Out is a good fast food burger; Five Guys is a good burger." Indeed, multiple customers raved about Five Guys' fries are, whereas In-N-Out was one of our lowest scoring fast food french fries.
In-N-Out Burger certainly wins first place in terms of fanfare, with even more glowing reviews online. "In N Out is a great burger for the price," one Reddit user shared. "Also, it's extremely consistent with the best service in the industry." To that effect, others on the same thread note that Five Guys' burgers are "not as consistent" across the board. Additionally, Five Guys' burgers are generally considered greasier, with In-N-Out winning out for many due to the freshness of ingredients.
Again, arguably the biggest reason folks consider In-N-Out to offer the best value boils down to the price. "You can get two full combos and a milkshake for the price of one combo at Five Guys," one In-N-Out lover added on Reddit. Still, both chains are ultimately different. Whatever your preference, you know you'll be getting a solid, fresh burger.