Why This Fast Food Burger Chain Nearly Beat In-N-Out When Ranked Second-Best

Fast food burgers are tried-and-true staples, but with so many fast food options, choosing a favorite isn't an easy feat. To settle the debate, we sampled and ranked 21 American fast food burger chains, with In-N-Out Burger landing in first place. Five Guys, however, was a close second, nearly beating out the beloved West Coast favorite due to the quality of the beef that gives In-N-Out a run for its money.

Five Guys uses fresh, never frozen meat, which is more than many fast food operations can say. This freshness shines through with a superior flavor good enough to enjoy without any embellishment. However, the customization policy at Five Guys allows for top-tier toppings to be added to the burgers free of charge. This is why Five Guys' bacon cheeseburger was easily our favorite bacon cheeseburger from any fast food chain. While Five Guys is pricey, it's certainly worth the expense, boasting unique extras like complimentary shelled peanuts while you wait for your burger.

Still, In-N-Out has the ultimate edge over Five Guys due to the freshness of its ingredients, simple yet perfect burger formulas, consistently good burgers regardless of location, and fast, friendly service. The California-based chain grinds its own meat, offering as fresh-tasting a burger as Five Guys for a fraction of the price. Furthermore, In-N-Out has plenty of delicious customization options of its own off a not-so-secret menu.