The Starbucks Cake Pop You Should Avoid — It Looks Better Than It Tastes
More than just a coffee spot, Starbucks has a bevy of baked goods to enjoy alongside your beverage. Between muffins, croissants, bagels, and more, there's plenty to choose from, but not every sweet treat is created equally. In Tasting Table's rankings of Starbucks bakery items worth ordering and which ones to avoid, the frog cake pop sadly floundered.
In Tasting Table's assessment, despite its stylish visage, this cake pop falls short where it counts the most. Neither taste nor texture is pleasing enough to make the Starbucks confection worthwhile. Albeit ribbit-ingly cute, the overly sweet, oddly mealy texture of what's supposed to be a vanilla cake pop is simply unappetizing on all fronts.
Interestingly, this low-performing pop mirrors a similar animal-themed, vanilla-flavored offering. The raccoon cake pop also took last place in Tasting Table's rankings of Starbucks cake pops from worst to best. That said, there are plenty of other delicious cake pops and baked goods available from the popular coffee chain.
How to improve the frog cake pop
Though you'll want to avoid the frog-shaped sweet, be sure to include the absolute best Starbucks cake pop flavor, cookies and cream, in your next order. This delightful dessert features a satisfying texture that balances crunchy cookie bits with creamy cake, all on a convenient handheld stick. Other highly ranked cake pop flavors include classic chocolate and birthday cake, which are as whimsical as they are tasty.
If you find yourself curious to try a frog cake pop, there are a couple of simple ways to improve the experience. For one, dip it in your hot coffee for a bit of extra flavor — this can also help soften the cake inside for a more tiramisu-inspired texture. Similarly, if you've ordered an iced beverage with cold foam, try swirling the cake pop in the foam instead. It's even better with a sprinkle of cinnamon or a drizzle of syrup on top.
Of course, you can always skip the coffee shop altogether and try making a Starbucks-inspired snack at home. For example, you can recreate cake pops with a simple store-bought shortcut using sugar cookies and boxed cake mix. Put on a pot of coffee, get creative, and enjoy your favorite sweet treats to the fullest.