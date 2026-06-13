The Starbucks Cake Pop You Should Avoid — It Looks Better Than It Tastes

More than just a coffee spot, Starbucks has a bevy of baked goods to enjoy alongside your beverage. Between muffins, croissants, bagels, and more, there's plenty to choose from, but not every sweet treat is created equally. In Tasting Table's rankings of Starbucks bakery items worth ordering and which ones to avoid, the frog cake pop sadly floundered.

In Tasting Table's assessment, despite its stylish visage, this cake pop falls short where it counts the most. Neither taste nor texture is pleasing enough to make the Starbucks confection worthwhile. Albeit ribbit-ingly cute, the overly sweet, oddly mealy texture of what's supposed to be a vanilla cake pop is simply unappetizing on all fronts.

Interestingly, this low-performing pop mirrors a similar animal-themed, vanilla-flavored offering. The raccoon cake pop also took last place in Tasting Table's rankings of Starbucks cake pops from worst to best. That said, there are plenty of other delicious cake pops and baked goods available from the popular coffee chain.