Crumbl Dropped 4 New Cookies On This Week's Menu, And Fans Are Already Mocking Them
Week after week, Crumbl fans eagerly await the chain's weekly rotating menu, which consists of brand new cookie flavors and returning favorites. Most of the time, the weekly drop is met with hype, excitement, and straight up cookie-mania. But every now and then, the Crumbl menu disappoints its loyal fans. When the cookies for the week of June 8 to 13 were revealed on Facebook, customers shared their confusion and criticism for the four new flavors.
Crumbl has sought inspiration for its most recent menu from the FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off on June 11, 2026, as well as a viral TikTok food trend. Along with three returning favorites, the cookie chain is rolling out four brand-new flavors: Soccer Field Dubai-Style Cheesecake, Tangy Mango Cookie ft. Tajín, Blue Raspberry Sports Drink Cookie, and a Dot Cake Cookie.
Some people admire the chain's creativity with its new flavors. "As much as I dislike Crumbl, I do love seeing these new flavors they are coming up with," one Instagram user said. Many are even excited about the new Tangy Mango Cookie ft. Tajín, with a few cookie lovers finding the combination intriguing. "I'm here for that tangy mango action!!" another Instagram user eagerly expressed.
Despite some positive reactions, much of the conversation surrounding the menu has been negative. "Diabolical lineup," one commenter wrote on Instagram, with another echoing that it is "Actually one of the worst crumbl menus in their history." The Soccer Field Dubai-Style Cheesecake has drawn its fair share of criticism. Many people are sick of the Dubai chocolate craze, while others have complained that the cookie's appearance doesn't exactly resemble a soccer field. "Is the soccer field in the room with us?" one Instagram user asked.
These two flavors may be the menu's biggest misses
The Dot Cake Cookie and the Blue Raspberry Sports Drink Cookie have perhaps ruffled the most feathers. The Dot Cake Cookie is the only new flavor that isn't World Cup-themed — but that didn't help it much. If you live under a rock and haven't yet heard about Dot cakes, they are a viral dessert trend that are apparently worth the wait in a wildly long New York City line. But Crumbl fans don't seem to share the same sentiment for a Dot cake-inspired cookie. "'Dot cake' and it's just regular a** vanilla cake with vanilla frosting covered in the worst tasting sprinkles. Y'all hype up anything," says one Instagram user. We can't blame Crumbl for playing into viral TikTok trends, but at the end of the day, a cookie with rainbow sprinkles really isn't all that special.
The Blue Raspberry Sports Drink is another odd flavor choice, according to Crumbl fans. The third World Cup-inspired cookie consists of a chocolate cookie with a blue raspberry frosting. According to a comment Crumbl left on Facebook, it's "Chilled, tangy, and a nod to your favorite sports drink." Crumbl has baked some unique flavors in its history, but this one may be its strangest yet. "Blue raspberry and chocolate should never go together, let alone the fact that it's a 'sports drink' base. Gross," voiced someone on Instagram.
Not all is lost for Crumbl-goers who want to munch on cookies while tensely watching the World Cup. The returning flavors this week are Brownie Sundae, Nanaimo Bar, and Ultimate Peanut. You can also have your pick amongst the Classic Crumbl cookie flavors, which are Pink Sugar, Brownie Batter, Chocolate Chip, S'Mores, and Snickerdoodle Thins. As for the unfortunate novelties, they'll all be gone in a week anyway.