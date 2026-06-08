Crumbl Dropped 4 New Cookies On This Week's Menu, And Fans Are Already Mocking Them

Week after week, Crumbl fans eagerly await the chain's weekly rotating menu, which consists of brand new cookie flavors and returning favorites. Most of the time, the weekly drop is met with hype, excitement, and straight up cookie-mania. But every now and then, the Crumbl menu disappoints its loyal fans. When the cookies for the week of June 8 to 13 were revealed on Facebook, customers shared their confusion and criticism for the four new flavors.

Crumbl has sought inspiration for its most recent menu from the FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off on June 11, 2026, as well as a viral TikTok food trend. Along with three returning favorites, the cookie chain is rolling out four brand-new flavors: Soccer Field Dubai-Style Cheesecake, Tangy Mango Cookie ft. Tajín, Blue Raspberry Sports Drink Cookie, and a Dot Cake Cookie.

Some people admire the chain's creativity with its new flavors. "As much as I dislike Crumbl, I do love seeing these new flavors they are coming up with," one Instagram user said. Many are even excited about the new Tangy Mango Cookie ft. Tajín, with a few cookie lovers finding the combination intriguing. "I'm here for that tangy mango action!!" another Instagram user eagerly expressed.

Despite some positive reactions, much of the conversation surrounding the menu has been negative. "Diabolical lineup," one commenter wrote on Instagram, with another echoing that it is "Actually one of the worst crumbl menus in their history." The Soccer Field Dubai-Style Cheesecake has drawn its fair share of criticism. Many people are sick of the Dubai chocolate craze, while others have complained that the cookie's appearance doesn't exactly resemble a soccer field. "Is the soccer field in the room with us?" one Instagram user asked.