I Tried All Of Crumbl's Classic Flavors And Ranked Them Worst To Best
Crumbl is known for its range of rotating weekly cookie flavors. It's a key component of the dessert company (along with the open concept kitchen), but the brand often likes to switch up its model. In 2024, it began selling non-cookie desserts, and in 2026, it started offering a handful of set weekly cookie options. This change allows customers to select from seven foundational flavors, which the brand calls the Classics Menu, on any day of the week. I've tried a range of the brand's flavors over the years just for giggles and wanted to see how its supposed tried and true fan favorite options fared.
I judged them based on flavor, texture, and appearance. I must admit, though, that nearly all had some issues, and none blew me away, but that's just the luck of the draw. Quality can range day by day, store by store, etc, especially since it's a franchise. For best results, though, make sure to serve the cookie as directed; they are meant to be served warm or cold, depending on the cookie — certainly something that you should know if it's your first time visiting Crumbl. That said, I'm still here to offer my thoughts and rank them accordingly. Find out which is the top pick of the Classics.
7. Snickerdoodle Cookie
I love snickerdoodle cookies because cinnamon is one of my favorite spices. You can add it to anything to give it a warming touch. A snickerdoodle is typically rolled around in a cinnamon sugar blend, creating a sweet and spiced exterior coating that covers the entire treat. But Crumbl's served-warm iteration of the cookie suffers from a few major flaws.
First, it is more like a snickerdoodle light. It has an essence of cinnamon, but not nearly enough. There should be more cinnamon in the cinnamon sugar exterior concoction. Since the cookie is enormous compared to the standard version, you're left with a lot of thick, classic vanilla sugar cookie base that's relatively untouched by the spice.
The base itself is nothing too incredible, but not bad either. The brand uses imitation vanilla flavoring made with vanillin and caramel color, so real vanilla would easily give the batter a flavor boost. Mild flavor aside, the worst part is that the edge of the cookie is so rock-hard, it's like carving marble. I genuinely chiseled at it with a butter knife and barely made a dent. There's an obvious quality control issue here, so hopefully you don't face this issue if you purchase it at your store. I'll ding some points for the concrete-like consistency since it makes the cookie difficult to eat. This cookie also gets last place because it is boring without enough cinnamon to live up to its moniker.
6. Pink Sugar Cookie
There was once a time when we wished the Pink Sugar Cookie were a year-round Crumbl flavor, and perhaps we manifested its addition to the Classics list. The Pink Sugar Cookie seems pretty plain by name alone, but it has almond extract in the cookie and frosting. The treat is served chilled and is extremely delicate, crumbling as I took it out of the color-matched signature pink box. I'm surprised there wasn't more of a mess in the box just by the workers placing it in there. The frosting is extraordinarily sweet and benefits from the almond essence to provide some flavor dimension. The sugary almond frosting is captivating, cool, and thick.
Still, the frosting is cloying enough that it overpowers the cookie itself, which tastes like sweet nothingness. I scraped off a section of the pink goo just to get a taste of the cookie underneath. It's sweet and somewhat plain, and isn't as almond-forward as the frosting; it could benefit from another drop or two of the extract. While the presentation is nice, and there are no glaring issues with the texture, it's not much of a standout to rank any higher.
5. Chocolate Crumb Cookie ft. Oreo
The Chocolate Crumb Cookie ft. Oreo lives up to its name in one way — it crumbles at the touch, leaving a powder-like residue on the fingers as I pick up a piece of the cookie. This baked good, like the snickerdoodle, also experiences an extremely overbaked exterior that makes it difficult to cut or bite into. I've never had a cookie from Crumbl that was so crisp and difficult to cut (if anything, they're usually doughy), so the fact that it happened twice is perplexing — and yet neither cookie appears burnt or overcooked by the exterior.
The Chocolate Crumb Cookie ft. Oreo is described on the Crumbl website as having cookie pieces in the dough itself, as well as on the top. It is meant to be served warm to enhance that chocolatey richness. As for the Oreo flavor, it's minimal; you have to really swirl it in your mouth and search for it. Perhaps it merely contains crumbs rather than the advertised "pieces," as that's what's on top of the cream cheese icing. The icing seems more delicate than the others so far, offering a sweet, mild tanginess that makes a decent replacement for Oreo's cream center. While the flavor and execution are the most interesting thus far, I want more Oreo all around — from bigger crumbles to the base cookie flavor.
4. Celebration Cake Cookie
As its name implies, the Celebration Cake Cookie is an adorable choice for celebratory moments. You can stick a little candle on it to rejoice for a birthday or a special moment. The cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting is yet another option that's served warm. The appearance is charming and joyful with the colorful nonpareil sprinkles. These crunchy sprinkles also add a bit of grit and texture to your mouthful of cookie, which sets it apart from most other sweets on this Classics list. My cookie actually looks better in person than on the website, as it's loaded edge-to-edge with frosting and has a liberal amount of whimsical sprinkles.
While the ingredients aren't too different from those of the other cookies, this one has an airier, cake-like batter to give it a memorable texture. The cream cheese frosting adds a slightly tart note to the sweetness to bring some intrigue. The celebration baked good wouldn't rank high in the world's best or most flavorful cookies, but it's one of the better options in this specific Crumbl ranking.
3. Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie
The Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie is the bread and butter of Crumbl; it's the reason the founders started the company (on the quest to make the best choccy chip cookie out there) and why the brand took off in popularity. I felt unimpressed by merely looking at my dessert, with its lone visible piece of chocolate (whereas the website version is thoroughly loaded). Luckily, it had more chocolate chips hidden under the surface, but still not too many, with many sparse chip-less areas. Before I re-heated it, the cookie appeared quite fresh, as the large chippies had a slight meltiness even after the drive home from the store; this factor made the cookie burst with sweetness and a creamy, soft texture as it hit the tongue.
The cookie itself is sweet with a butter profile and depth of flavor, thanks to the brown sugar (sugar with molasses), to offer nuance. The base has a more rustic appearance and interesting flavor than some of the other sugar cookie iterations to give it the third-place spot. While I definitely want more chocolate chips, it still wouldn't make the cookie rank any higher, because the flavor of the next one is better. Make sure to lightly heat it prior to eating to get that melty factor.
2. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie
The Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie succeeds where the milk chocolate version fails. First, it's clearly loaded with chocolate chips, which provide an eye-catching look and rich, sweet flavor as you take a bite. Second, and most importantly, the chips have a deeper, more cocoa-forward flavor to make the cookie more flavorful on the palate. I also like that the large chunks retain some meltiness to offer a creamy, delicate texture. The cookie is a scrumptious blend of moderately crisp border with a softer, gooier inside; it has a buttery flavor that makes the base one of the more flavorful ones of the bunch.
This juxtaposition gives it a more intriguing mouthfeel, which is further enhanced with the melted semi-sweet chocolate chips. It's a true delight and a solid cookie overall; after eating it, it's clear why it's part of the Classics list, and I'm happy it was made better than the Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie. The presentation, flavor, and texture of this baked treat make it the top pick out of everything, except for one final cookie. As a note: The milk and semi-sweet chocolate chip cookies alternate per week, so you can't get them both at the same time.
1. Brownie Batter Cookie
We've made it past some unfortunate, dull cookies to find the best cookie on the list — the one that's tasty, well-presented, with a balanced texture: the Brownie Batter Cookie. This warm creation is described as a chocolate cookie topped with brownie batter. I'm not really sure how that works, and didn't notice a difference in textures — believe me, I looked closely and examined it — but the ingredients confirm that it's a blend. Either way, this is a delicious cookie.
The top of the confection has the noticeable glossiness you'd expect on a brownie – which is usually done by beating the sugar and egg whites until they reach a meringue-like consistency — with a slightly chewy, fudgy bite. Here, Crumbl uses actual brownie mix, according to its ingredients list, as well as a trio of chocolate chips: semi-sweet chocolate chips, bittersweet chocolate chips, and milk chocolate chips. The brownie cookie delivers what it says it will, which is a cookie brownie, which gives it a novelty factor to entice you to make a purchase. The cocoa helps to mellow the sweetness with its earthy notes, but don't be fooled, it's still delectably sweet. If you are a chocolate lover, this is the ultimate chocolate cookie to order, and the best of Crumbl's Classics menu.
Methodology
I ordered six cookies and sampled them in one afternoon, then I came back a second time the following week to get the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Cookie (since it alternates weeks with the milk chocolate one). I cut off pieces of each and served them as directed, either warmed or refrigerated, for best results. I ate several bite-sized pieces of each to fully make my judgments.
I tried each one as is, then tried the frosting by itself, and then the cookie by itself to get the full scope of the flavors and textures. Cookies were critiqued and ranked based on their flavor, texture, and appearance. Those that had more interesting flavor profiles, balanced texture, or eye-catching designs fared better than those that lacked in their advertised flavor, were too hard, or were overall relatively boring.