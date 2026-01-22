I Tried All Of Crumbl's Classic Flavors And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Crumbl is known for its range of rotating weekly cookie flavors. It's a key component of the dessert company (along with the open concept kitchen), but the brand often likes to switch up its model. In 2024, it began selling non-cookie desserts, and in 2026, it started offering a handful of set weekly cookie options. This change allows customers to select from seven foundational flavors, which the brand calls the Classics Menu, on any day of the week. I've tried a range of the brand's flavors over the years just for giggles and wanted to see how its supposed tried and true fan favorite options fared.

I judged them based on flavor, texture, and appearance. I must admit, though, that nearly all had some issues, and none blew me away, but that's just the luck of the draw. Quality can range day by day, store by store, etc, especially since it's a franchise. For best results, though, make sure to serve the cookie as directed; they are meant to be served warm or cold, depending on the cookie — certainly something that you should know if it's your first time visiting Crumbl. That said, I'm still here to offer my thoughts and rank them accordingly. Find out which is the top pick of the Classics.