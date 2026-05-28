Viral Verdict: Unfortunately, Yes — Dotcakes Are Worth The Wait In A Wild Line

We're bombarded with new viral food trends every day — but how many of them are actually something special? In our ongoing "Viral Verdict" series, we send intrepid food journalists to seek out and try the latest edible online sensations, and determine if it's worth braving long lines to get your hands on them.

Unless you've been holed up in the hinterlands and cut off from the rest of the world, you're probably well aware that Dotcakes pushed aside Buldak ramen and all things dill pickle-flavored to take over social media with a viral tidal wave of free publicity. Well, if you haven't heard, Dotcakes are single-serve mini-cakes served in a cup, and they stand out from other cakes with an entire top layer consisting of colorful rainbow nonpareils.

Invented by Alex Posner in 2017 as a gift for a friend, Dotcakes were such an eye- and mouth-opener that demand warranted the opening of a business in to sell them three years later. Fast forward to now, May 2026, and original Dotcakes have become one of the hottest things going, thanks to countless TikTok and Instagram posts praising them, wanting them, or making them at home.

With this demand, supply rapidly became an issue, and the only way to get Dotcakes is at the brick-and-mortar HQ in Roslyn, New York, or at two locations of Manhattan's posh Butterfield Market. At Dotcakes HQ, they're freshly in stock Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at the Butterfield Markets only on Wednesdays starting at 11 a.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m., until they're gone. The line starts early, and yes, they go quickly. These variegated confections may also start sprouting up at other locations, so keep an eye on The Dotcakes' social media pages for further info.