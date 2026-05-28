Viral Verdict: Unfortunately, Yes — Dotcakes Are Worth The Wait In A Wild Line
We're bombarded with new viral food trends every day — but how many of them are actually something special? In our ongoing "Viral Verdict" series, we send intrepid food journalists to seek out and try the latest edible online sensations, and determine if it's worth braving long lines to get your hands on them.
Unless you've been holed up in the hinterlands and cut off from the rest of the world, you're probably well aware that Dotcakes pushed aside Buldak ramen and all things dill pickle-flavored to take over social media with a viral tidal wave of free publicity. Well, if you haven't heard, Dotcakes are single-serve mini-cakes served in a cup, and they stand out from other cakes with an entire top layer consisting of colorful rainbow nonpareils.
Invented by Alex Posner in 2017 as a gift for a friend, Dotcakes were such an eye- and mouth-opener that demand warranted the opening of a business in to sell them three years later. Fast forward to now, May 2026, and original Dotcakes have become one of the hottest things going, thanks to countless TikTok and Instagram posts praising them, wanting them, or making them at home.
With this demand, supply rapidly became an issue, and the only way to get Dotcakes is at the brick-and-mortar HQ in Roslyn, New York, or at two locations of Manhattan's posh Butterfield Market. At Dotcakes HQ, they're freshly in stock Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at the Butterfield Markets only on Wednesdays starting at 11 a.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m., until they're gone. The line starts early, and yes, they go quickly. These variegated confections may also start sprouting up at other locations, so keep an eye on The Dotcakes' social media pages for further info.
What does a Dotcake taste like?
At Butterfield Market, there were four Dotcake flavor options available — classic vanilla, chocolate, vanilla chip, or red velvet — and I went with the first two. They come in a cutely branded cup, with a flavor sticker occupying the "o" in the Dotcakes logo. I was worried that when taking off the lid, the dots would either get stuck to the plastic top or perhaps spill everywhere. Thankfully that wasn't the case, and even if you turn it upside down like a Dairy Queen Blizzard, the dots behave and stay in place.
I am not a sprinkles person, and would consider myself a a non-nonpareils kinda guy, but I kept an open mind as I approached these cakes. The layer of dots looked like a George Seurat painting gone wild, or one of those ophthalmologist tests made up of Nerds candy.
The dot layer was easily penetrated with the provided pink spoon. In one fell scoop, the dots, a creamy layer of frosting, and a chunk of the cake were all ready for consumption. From the ease of spooning it, I could tell the cake was super-moist. A second later, a happy mouthful confirmed this delightful moistness, along with approval of the lovely vanilla frosting and even the crunchy dots. Both the classic vanilla and chocolate cakes were flavorful home runs, although as a matter of personal opinion, I preferred the former. They all had a feeling, construction, and taste of being freshly homemade.
So, Dotcakes — worth the long lines?
First and foremost — these cakes are great. The luscious fluffy cake base alone is worthy of the $11 price of admission, and the sprinkles are just added window dressing to satisfy the eyes, as well as the palate.
But what about waiting in line for them? Is it worth the time? New York City is filled with patient souls happily waiting in long lines down the block for French dips from Salt Hank, frozen yogurt from Myka, and bagels from Apollo. I am not one of those people, but I must admit that these Dotcakes lived up to the hype, and thus were worthy of taking the time to wait to obtain them.
In my case, I popped over to the Butterfield Market on Lexington on a muggy Wednesday, 90 minutes in advance of the 11 a.m. go time, and somehow ended up being fourth in line. Ahead of me were a mother and daughter from Texas, along with a woman from Germany, and we all happily chatted it up as we waited to get our allotted two Dotcakes per customer. The owner, Alan Obsatz, came out to survey the line, and said Butterfield had been carrying the cakes for a year, but the mania exploded a month ago. I was told the store gets 625 cakes for each of its biweekly drops, so basically 312 lucky customers will score a pair. I'm sure eventually production will increase, or the hype will die down, and they'll be easier to procure. Alas, you only live once, so seize the day! You deserve to have this Dotcake and eat it too.