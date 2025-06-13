Why Do Dairy Queen Employees Flip The Blizzards?

Unless you live in the only state without a Dairy Queen location, you've probably ordered a Blizzard before. When you do, an employee will almost always flip the treat upside down before handing it to you. While this tradition might fly under the radar for many customers, it has a long history as well as a concrete (pun intended) purpose.

The Blizzard is a type of concrete, meaning it is blended like a milkshake but uses custard instead of ice cream. It's thicker than a milkshake thanks to a lower concentration of air and can include all kinds of mix-ins.

Dairy Queen was not the first company to flip a concrete upside down; that honor goes to Ted Drewes, a custard stand from St. Louis, Missouri. While working at the stand in 1959, Ted Drewes Jr. flipped a concrete upside down before serving it to 14-year-old Steve Gamber, who frequented the shop and constantly asked for a thicker malt than he'd received prior. In a 2009 interview with St. Louis Magazine, Gamber said, "Just to shut me up, Ted turned the malt upside down right in front of me and said, 'Is this thick enough for you? If it falls out, it's free.'"

The Blizzard debuted 16 years later in 1985. Missouri-based franchise owner Sam Temperato picked up the same trick as his competitor Drewes to prove how thick the Blizzards were to customers. The practice stuck, and many Dairy Queen locations still perform the flip, with some giving guests whose Blizzards are not flipped a free treat.