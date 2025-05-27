Here's Why This Week's Crumbl Menu Is Disappointing Loyal Fans

Crumbl's weekly rotating menu of unique cookie flavors is something fans look forward to. But lately, loyal Crumbl customers seem to be losing their lust for it, with this week's menu sparking a particular note of dismay. Just yesterday, Snackolator, an Instagram account devoted to insider food news, posted a sneak peek at the cookie chain's menu of the week. Available from May 26 to May 31, the lineup featured five cookies, including the ever-so-consistent milk chocolate chip cookie, a cookie dough cookie, a blueberry cheesecake cookie, a chocolate cake cookie, and a sugar cookie with a Mother's circus animal, and two non-cookie desserts. Looking at the comments, however, fans weren't impressed.

"These menus are getting stale. It's the same thing week after week," wrote one commenter under the post from Snackolator. "Creativity is not there. Blah," wrote another. "Extremely boring menus the last [three to four] weeks," reads a third comment as another stated, "I could've sworn I [saw] the same menu 3 weeks ago." Another added, "Swear they put the same exact cookies EVERY SINGLE TIME." Clearly, Crumbl and its cookies seem to be losing the hold they once had on its customers. But what could they have expected? While last week's menu did include a new, Reese's Pieces cookie, and the chain did drop a sneak peek at an upcoming Dubai chocolate-inspired treat, a lot of the flavors as of late are ones that have been done before.

With so many flavors to come up with every week, there are bound to be flops. However, customers have been complaining about Crumbl's lack of creativity for a while.