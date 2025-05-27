Here's Why This Week's Crumbl Menu Is Disappointing Loyal Fans
Crumbl's weekly rotating menu of unique cookie flavors is something fans look forward to. But lately, loyal Crumbl customers seem to be losing their lust for it, with this week's menu sparking a particular note of dismay. Just yesterday, Snackolator, an Instagram account devoted to insider food news, posted a sneak peek at the cookie chain's menu of the week. Available from May 26 to May 31, the lineup featured five cookies, including the ever-so-consistent milk chocolate chip cookie, a cookie dough cookie, a blueberry cheesecake cookie, a chocolate cake cookie, and a sugar cookie with a Mother's circus animal, and two non-cookie desserts. Looking at the comments, however, fans weren't impressed.
"These menus are getting stale. It's the same thing week after week," wrote one commenter under the post from Snackolator. "Creativity is not there. Blah," wrote another. "Extremely boring menus the last [three to four] weeks," reads a third comment as another stated, "I could've sworn I [saw] the same menu 3 weeks ago." Another added, "Swear they put the same exact cookies EVERY SINGLE TIME." Clearly, Crumbl and its cookies seem to be losing the hold they once had on its customers. But what could they have expected? While last week's menu did include a new, Reese's Pieces cookie, and the chain did drop a sneak peek at an upcoming Dubai chocolate-inspired treat, a lot of the flavors as of late are ones that have been done before.
With so many flavors to come up with every week, there are bound to be flops. However, customers have been complaining about Crumbl's lack of creativity for a while.
Is Crumbl running out of ideas?
Much of the Crumbl creativity allegations can be tied back to before the chain announced its venture into non-cookie baked treats with the debut of its cinnamon squares in January 2024. Since then, the weekly Crumbl menu regularly included one non-cookie dessert along with an increased rotation of six new cookie flavors, plus the permanent chocolate chip cookie, first implemented in November 2024. But, with the addition of actual cakes, cookie pops, cheesecakes, brownies, and pies to its rotating menu — and not just cookies and cookie flavors inspired by them — customers began to question whether Crumbl had run out of ideas, accusing it of focusing the majority of its creative efforts on the non-cookie desserts and not the cookies that made it a staple in the first place.
To a degree, they do have a point. Not only has Crumbl quietly rolled back the number of cookies it offers every week, with just four new cookie flavors announced this week and the week before compared to the previous year's six, but it's now regularly including two non-cookie baked treats every week instead of one. Customers are also noticing a pattern in the flavors included on the menu, with it regularly including one chocolate cookie, one semi-chocolate, two fruit-forward cookies, and one sugar cookie. While not confirmed by Crumbl itself, if there is a formula to its weekly menu, it might explain what's happening. Either way, customers are noticing repeats and multiple variations of the same flavor, and expressing longing for the fun, weekly themed menus of Crumbl's past. However, that's no excuse for the lack of cookie creativity customers are noticing in general.
"They finally ran out of ideas. just repeats. I used to go to try interesting flavors I've never tried before ... and now there's like no motivation," wrote on customer on Reddit, seemingly summing up the recent consensus among Crumbl fans.