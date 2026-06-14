This Steakhouse Chain Serves Up Twinkies With Caviar
While some restaurant diners may expect a bread basket as they wait for their mains, one steakhouse chain is delighting visitors with something more unexpected. At Bourbon Steak, the upscale concept from acclaimed chef Michael Mina, the signature appetizer is a caviar Twinkie, and it has become one of the most talked-about dishes across the brand's locations, in cities including New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and San Francisco. "It was a dream come true for my tastebuds," wrote a fan on Facebook.
The statement dish takes a warm piece of cornbread shaped into what looks like a classic Twinkie and packs yuzu crème fraîche inside. Chives and red onion accompany the presentation, and spoonfuls of caviar are placed on top. Served on elegant stoneware, the contrast of ingredients is noted by visitors. The appetizer is sliced in half, offering pre-portioned bites for a couple or an easy-to-grab dish for one. "Pairing something familiar with a luxurious twist is such a clever way to spark curiosity and stand out," wrote an admirer on Instagram. "I thought this was gonna be a little weird but this tastes amazing," added another diner on Instagram.
Nostalgia is made decadent at Bourbon Steak restaurants
A chef from Bourbon Steak has explained that the blend of luxury and nostalgia is part of the appeal. "It is a small bite, but it tells a complete story about approachability, contrast, and the joy of elevating something unexpected," executive chef Travis Tanner told Garden and Gun. The caviar adds briny, buttery notes to the filled cornbread. "It's probably one of my favorite things to order," wrote a fan on Instagram. The appetizer appears on both brunch and dinner menus, and the price of the order depends on the caviar selected by customers and the location. In New York, the dish served with Daurenki Royal Caviar costs $75, and the Imperial Osetra runs $95. Bourbon Steak suggests a pairing with cranberry mimosas.
Chef Mina set out to elevate the traditional steakhouse experience with innovative, creative techniques, and the caviar Twinkie is a prime example. For first-time visitors and regulars alike, the caviar Twinkie is an ideal gateway to Mina's concept of reimagining the familiar into an unforgettable dining experience. After the appetizer, Bourbon Steak leans into theatrics with service of a bespoke bourbon trolley and tableside preparations such as a flaming tomahawk steak, and plenty more flavorful steaks to delight customers long after the Twinkie is gone.