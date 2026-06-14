This Steakhouse Chain Serves Up Twinkies With Caviar

While some restaurant diners may expect a bread basket as they wait for their mains, one steakhouse chain is delighting visitors with something more unexpected. At Bourbon Steak, the upscale concept from acclaimed chef Michael Mina, the signature appetizer is a caviar Twinkie, and it has become one of the most talked-about dishes across the brand's locations, in cities including New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and San Francisco. "It was a dream come true for my tastebuds," wrote a fan on Facebook.

The statement dish takes a warm piece of cornbread shaped into what looks like a classic Twinkie and packs yuzu crème fraîche inside. Chives and red onion accompany the presentation, and spoonfuls of caviar are placed on top. Served on elegant stoneware, the contrast of ingredients is noted by visitors. The appetizer is sliced in half, offering pre-portioned bites for a couple or an easy-to-grab dish for one. "Pairing something familiar with a luxurious twist is such a clever way to spark curiosity and stand out," wrote an admirer on Instagram. "I thought this was gonna be a little weird but this tastes amazing," added another diner on Instagram.