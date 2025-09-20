Twinkies Were Born To Fill The Annual Gap Left By A Classic Seasonal Dessert

Twinkies are snack cake royalty in America. Invented in 1930, this simple cream-filled cake has appeared on supermarket shelves across the country and has been featured in famous movies like "Ghostbusters" and "Zombieland." It even played a role in a high-profile 1970s murder trial during which the defense tried to argue Twinkies were, in part, to blame for what happened. Even after Hostess declared bankruptcy in 2012, fans wouldn't let Twinkies die. The snack cakes made a comeback and are currently being produced at a rate of 400 million per year. That's pretty impressive for a treat that was originally created just to keep cake pans in use during the off-season of another beloved American dessert, strawberry shortcake.

James A. Dewar, the inventor of the Twinkie, was a plant manager for the Continental Baking Company in 1930. He was worried about the company's future. It was early in the Great Depression, and he didn't think the company could thrive by producing Little Short Cake Fingers for only six weeks a year, when strawberries were in season. The rest of the time, that equipment was just sitting unused. So he thought they could just make a different kind of filling that didn't rely on such a seasonal crop.

The Twinkie's flavor originally tasted much different, as Dewar's first attempt was a banana-filled cake — bananas were imported from the tropics, so they fit the bill for a multiseasonal replacement. The last piece of the puzzle was the name, which came via a St. Louis billboard for the Twinkle Toes Shoe Factory. But the Second World War, which broke out nine years later, brought banana imports to a halt. Vanilla was Dewar's next flavor, creating the Twinkie as we know it today.