12 Popular Albanese Gummies, Ranked Worst To Best

At first glance, Albanese seems to be a simple gummy bear company. That's probably because those soft, squishy bears have crossed our paths more times than we can count. We find them stocked in those familiar white and red bags at supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations ... just about anywhere. They've developed quite the following over the years and have become the undisputed face of the brand.

But Albanese is no one-trick pony. The company didn't spend more than 40 years perfecting its gummy-making process and developing new gelatin technology just to churn out one kind of candy. Oh no. The brand has built an entire zoo of gummy bears, worms, butterflies, sharks, snakes, and plenty of other edible creatures. If it can crawl, slither, swim, or fly, there's a good chance Albanese has found a way to gummify it. And, of course, a few inanimate objects sneak into the lineup as well. Think sugary rings or juicy watermelon slices.

It sounds like gummy madness, but for sweet tooths, it's music to our taste buds. There's bound to be a flavor and a fun shape for everyone. So I decided to trade my binoculars for a microscope and take a closer look at the creatures roaming the Albanese candy kingdom. I herded together 12 different Albanese gummies and judged them based on flavor, texture, and overall snackability. Let's take a tour of the treats, from the bottom to the top of the food chain.