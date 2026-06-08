12 Popular Albanese Gummies, Ranked Worst To Best
At first glance, Albanese seems to be a simple gummy bear company. That's probably because those soft, squishy bears have crossed our paths more times than we can count. We find them stocked in those familiar white and red bags at supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations ... just about anywhere. They've developed quite the following over the years and have become the undisputed face of the brand.
But Albanese is no one-trick pony. The company didn't spend more than 40 years perfecting its gummy-making process and developing new gelatin technology just to churn out one kind of candy. Oh no. The brand has built an entire zoo of gummy bears, worms, butterflies, sharks, snakes, and plenty of other edible creatures. If it can crawl, slither, swim, or fly, there's a good chance Albanese has found a way to gummify it. And, of course, a few inanimate objects sneak into the lineup as well. Think sugary rings or juicy watermelon slices.
It sounds like gummy madness, but for sweet tooths, it's music to our taste buds. There's bound to be a flavor and a fun shape for everyone. So I decided to trade my binoculars for a microscope and take a closer look at the creatures roaming the Albanese candy kingdom. I herded together 12 different Albanese gummies and judged them based on flavor, texture, and overall snackability. Let's take a tour of the treats, from the bottom to the top of the food chain.
12. Firecracker Gummi Bears
Each new season brings a new look for Albanese. The brand loves to lean into the holiday spirit by ushering in winter with Gummi Snow Flurries or hopping into spring with Cottontail Gummies – the perfect Easter basket addition. I happened to catch Albanese in its Fourth of July summer phase, and that means red, white, and blue candies out the whazoo. I found a couple of different bags of these patriotic treats, including the Firecracker Gummi Bears (I also wish I could have gotten my paws on the Gummi Military Heroes or Gummi Freedom Rings, but the gummy gods had other plans).
You may also see these labeled as "Peace Gummi Bears," but either way, the flavors are meant to imitate those of a firecracker ice pop. That means cherry swirls with lemon-lime in the red bears, and blue raspberry with lemon-lime in the blue bears. Extra soft and extra cute, I thought I would really like these, but they ended up being far too sour for my liking. I believe the lemon-lime flavor is to blame because all I could taste was a lemony citrus. Seriously, I think I was puckering more here than I did with any of the actual sour candies I tried.
So to the bottom of the bear-rel they went (sorry, I couldn't help it). I'm already ready for the flavors of next season. Bring on the Ghoulish Gummies and Fall Pumpkins.
11. 12-Flavor Sour Gummi Bears
Gummi (yes, specifically spelled with an 'i') bears are the head honchos of the Albanese lineup. If you've heard of Albanese, you've heard of its celebrity-status gummi bears. But the sour versions aren't too far behind. They're similarly listed as a fan favorite on the brand's website, and are a great alternative for anyone looking for a little more oomph from their candy.
They come in the same assortment of 12 flavors as the classics, including gummy standards like strawberry, orange, lime, and blue raspberry. That's not a guarantee that you'll get every single flavor in your bag, though. Mine seemed to lean heavily on mango and green apple. To transform into their sour form, they're double-coated with the brand's super sour mix.
The hard truth is that they're not that sour at all, and they're also harder to chew than their non-sour counterparts. The larger problem, however, is that the flavors are washed out by this tart layer on top. Grape doesn't taste as sweet, and lemon doesn't feel as zesty. They get a bit more sour as you go, but overall I think I'd rather stick to what Albanese does best: no-frills, all-natural bears.
10. Gummi Watermelon Slices
When I saw these, I automatically thought of Watermelon Sour Patch Kids – a rival candy that I just so happened to have stocked in my cupboard to compare against (don't ask why). The two products obviously follow the same idea: a gummy candy made to look and taste like watermelon. Sour Patch definitely has Albanese beat when it comes to visual accuracy. And I hate to say it, but I think it has the brand beat in the flavor department as well. Albanese's swirled slices aren't nearly as sweet or as strongly watermelon-esque.
They also have a strange texture that's different from Sour Patch, as well as from many of the other Albanese gummies, and I can't say I'm the biggest fan. It's almost too tender to the point that I felt like it was about to turn into a tropical-flavored gum. The only saving grace is the sugar coating. It's far more appealing than the dust on the sour gummi bears, bringing the watermelon slices just a touch higher in the rankings.
9. True to Fruit Farm Fresh Berries
True to Fruit is a collection within the larger Albanese lineup that uses real fruit juices, rather than artificial flavors and colors. The name makes sense now, doesn't it? There's a decent-sized group of these bags in the rotation, and one of the latest additions is this blend of Farm Fresh Berries.
I will note that, technically, not all of the seven flavors are berry-inspired. Bing Cherry and Concord Grape are also snuck in there. But regardless of the fruit they're trying to imitate, each gummy comes in a dimpled dome shape that most closely resembles a blackberry or a raspberry.
My first thoughts when I opened this bag were that they smelled extra juicy. It was like walking into a fruit orchard that's been warming in the summer sun. Then, as I tasted them, I immediately gathered that these are a cross between fruit snacks and gummy candy. They have that authentic flavor of fruit snacks, but the bounciness of gummies, which is perfectly fine by me. What threw me off was their natural acidity that wasn't balanced by enough sweetness, and the fact that all the flavors started to run together. I would have liked a bit more variety and distinction. So, despite their better ingredients, the berries only beat a few disappointing bears and watermelon slices.
8. Mini Gummi Butterflies
They float like butterflies and thankfully leave the stinging to the bees. These seem as though they would have been fitting for some kind of spring or summer installment, don't they? But they aren't listed anywhere on the seasonal page. They've somehow charmed their way into being a year-round specialty, alongside other picks like Rainforest Frogs, Blue Gummi Sharks, and Awesome Blossoms (I'd say that's pretty good company to be in). I actually enjoyed the butterflies as well. They offer that signature Albanese squishiness and feel even more delicate, since they're flatter than something like a bear or worm. The backside, without the imprinted details, is also oddly smooth and satisfying.
The one problem is that these graceful critters only come in six different flavors — just half of what you can find in many of the bear bags. Albanese calls them its "main character" flavors, including grape, strawberry, orange, blue raspberry, cherry, and green apple. But I found myself missing some of the more tropical fruits.
7. 12-Flavor Gummi Bears
There's no arguing that Albanese Gummi Bears are iconic. They've been around since 1998, meaning we've had nearly 30 years of pretending not to play with them, nibbling off their ears, and simply enjoying their taste. Plus, I love that you can always tell when a gummy bear is an Albanese gummi bear, because of the tiny little "A" branded on each one's chest.
One of their largest claims to fame is their ultra-soft texture. It feels like you hardly have to bite down on one before it starts to break down in your mouth. They always seem fresh, no matter what, and this grouping of flavors is a good one. I picked up a green apple first, followed by a pink grapefruit, then a lime, and each one was just as juicy as the last. They're solid bears — dare I say even some of the best gummy bears you're likely to find. But do I think this is the absolute best product Albanese has to offer? Not quite. As good as they are, there's a handful of other gummies on the brand's lineup that (gasp!) one-up the OGs.
6. 12-Flavor Mini Gummi Worms
Where there's a gummi bear, there's also bound to be a gummi worm inching along close behind. Albanese doesn't deny us this other gummy wonder, and this particular bag of worms comes in the same 12-flavor combo as the bears. The only difference is that each worm combines two fruity flavors. You might have orange in one half and pineapple infused into the other — two for the price of one chew. Sure, you can get the same experience from shoving two gummy bears into your mouth at the same time, but I like that the worms do the flavor matchmaking for you.
Albanese labels these as "mini" worms, but to me, they seem like the perfect size. You also can't beat their softness. Somehow, they're even softer than the bears and butterflies, making them one of the easiest chews in the entire lineup. "No jaw workouts here," as Albanese likes to say.
If you look closely, you'll also spot a tiny little face smiling back at you from each worm. And who can resist a flavorful snack that looks happy to see you? I guess I'll go eat worms and be perfectly content with it.
5. 12-Flavor Mini Sour Gummi Worms
The worms get the sour treatment as well. It's another one-two punch of that sour coating, and somehow it fares much better here than it did on the sour gummi bears. The worms have a softer bite, and the dual flavors aren't as overpowered by the outer layer of granules.
I still think the sourness could use some work. The bag promises that it starts sour and stays sour. But really, only half of that is true. Each colorful worm starts with a quick zap of sour, but it's quickly traded out for a sugary sweetness that sticks around for a while. This is actually why I like them over the brand's standard worms. But as far as true sour products go, I think people would expect a little bit more.
I'm going to open up a can of worms here and say that Trolli is still my preferred brand of sour worms. However, these hold their own. Plus, some of these flavor pairings are worth wriggling through the bag for. Between the cherry and grape mashup or the strawberry and lemon, it's hard to pick a favorite.
4. U.S. of Yay Gummies
Another summer-themed product, if you couldn't tell. These are actually a very special 2026 release introduced in celebration of America's 250th birthday. After all, what's more American than sunglasses, ice cream cones, stars, and bold USA gummies splashed in zesty lemonade flavors?
Lemonade is not the flavor profile I would have guessed, given the red, white, and blue colors. But as soon as you open the bag, it starts to make sense. The bright smell of citrus overtakes your nostrils, and it carries over into a wonderfully tart yet sweet taste. It's not super obvious at first, but there are actually three different kinds of lemonade flavors included. The white equates to just standard lemonade, red parts are strawberry lemonade, and blue pieces are blue raspberry lemonade. Even though it's subtle, you can tell the difference when you isolate one of the sections. These gummies also have a thicker, stickier consistency than Albanese's classic bears or worms, and I actually think they're better for it. I can see why these are currently listed as a staff pick gummy on the Albanese website. They're fun and brimming with summer spirit — a great, gummy ode to our country.
3. True to Fruit American Favorite Fruits Gummi Bears
True to Fruit is back and 10x better than the Fresh Berries version. It's the classic Albanese bears, but with a real fruit juice makeover. Nutrition-wise, this makes them a desirable choice. Add in the fact that they taste even better than the originals, and they're a no-brainer.
You still have that same tender texture, perhaps the slightest bit chewier, which I took as a good thing. The flavors are all bright and lightly sugary, though they are a bit different here. The 12 standard flavors are traded out for 10 "American Favorite Fruits." That means we lose tastes like pineapple, mango, and lime, but gain blueberry, white peach, and banana. You still get plenty of variety, and I don't mind the shakeup.
I didn't meet a flavor I didn't like, with the exception of banana. The yellow bears still tasted artificial — just like banana Laffy Taffy — despite the use of real banana juice concentrate. (Personally, I didn't know you could squeeze juice from bananas, but here we are.)
2. Gummi Peach Rings
Whether it's on a road trip or at the movies, peach rings have never been my go-to gummy candy of choice. But for some reason, I couldn't seem to put these down. Albanese promises "pure juicy perfection" and a "just-picked-from-the-orchard" experience with these half yellow, half orange hoops. I don't know if I would go that far. There's still some level of artificiality to the peachy flavor. But they're as fresh as a gummy candy can get with a pillowy texture and a bright sweetness that's not to be overlooked. I think part of their success also has to do with the thin sugary layer that wraps around the entire ring. It looks just like the sour mix, but instead of adding to the tartness, it balances it out.
These were a bit of an underdog in my eyes, yet they still managed to finish near the very top of my rankings, beaten out by just one other candy. I was even tempted to roll a few in Tajín for a smoky, spicy twist. And I definitely have to get my hands on some of the brand's other ring-shaped picks — especially those strawberry banana and blue raspberry rings. Where are those hiding?
1. True to Fruit Exotic Fruit Gummi Bears
I nearly overlooked these bears entirely, which would have been a grizzly mistake. I had already picked up my Albanese haul, but spotted these at Target during an entirely different endeavor. And into the basket they went.
Between the real fruit juices infused into each one and the wilder flavors, these are the Albanese bears at their best. They feel like an upgrade from many of the other bears I tasted — some of the squishiest of the bunch, even. But I like that they stay true to the juicy formula that made Albanese famous in the first place.
I will say that the flavors aren't quite as exotic as you might expect, but they're intriguing enough to separate this bag from the brand's other offerings. You'll find tastes like sweet Alphonso mango, crimson cranberry, and black currant (which happens to be McCormick's Flavor Forecast pick for 2026). Then there are my personal favorites: Asian pear and Rubus raspberry. You may have also seen these listed before as Albanese's "8 Flavor Gummi Bears." But whatever they're called, they're a must-grab.
Methodology
Albanese Gummi Bears aren't difficult to spot in the wild. Many of the brand's other gummy offerings, however, are a bit harder to track down and capture. One place where I happened to locate a decent assortment was actually Dollar Tree. That worked out perfectly, because many of the products came in smaller, individual-sized bags and at low price of just $1.25. Then, I snagged a few seasonal picks from a local natural grocery store called Lucky's Market and found one last bag of Exotic Gummi Bears at Target. These stops added up to a collection of 12 different bags of gummy creatures and confections. Once I got everything home, I sampled each one back to back.
I paid close attention to texture, both before and after popping the gummies into my mouth. Albanese has a way with its gummies that makes them ultra-soft compared to other brands. But there were minute differences in each one. In my eyes, the softer the better, but sometimes a little more chew is appreciated. The flavor was the main deciding factor for the rankings. I looked for bright tastes and a good variety as well. I like a bag with a little bit of mystery, so you're always wondering what unique flavor you're going to pull out next. I only briefly looked at ingredients, mostly just to compare the true-to-fruit options to the rest. And it just so happened that a few of these real fruit juice bags outperformed others, thanks to their authentic tastes and overall flavor.