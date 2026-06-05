Turn McCormick's 2026 Flavor Of The Year Into An Amazing Ice Cream Syrup
In December 2025, the McCormick Flavor Forecast announced its pick for the 2026 flavor of the year: black currant. Black currant berries, which are native to Asia and Europe, are tart and sweet with notes of herbs and florals. They are featured in Ribena, an iconic British drink many Americans probably haven't tried. The berries can also be used in cocktails, desserts, jams, and syrups, including as the perfect gooey summer topping for ice cream.
Black currant is a food trend you can expect to see everywhere in 2026, and turning this plump, juicy berry into an ice cream syrup couldn't be easier. You can buy fresh black currants at produce stands and organic food stores like Natural Grocers. You can also use frozen or dried berries. In addition to the berries, you'll need sugar or honey and water.
You can use our honey elderberry syrup recipe as a starting point, and simply substitute ½ cup of dried elderberries with ½ cup dried or 1 cup fresh or frozen black currant berries. If you are using fresh or frozen berries, aim for a 1:1:1 ratio of berries, water, and sugar or honey. After you reduce the ingredients by simmering them on the stove, strain the liquid and let it cool before transferring it to a glass jar. Chill the syrup in the fridge for at least an hour before spooning it over your favorite ice cream. While this ice cream syrup is a flavorful addition to classic vanilla ice cream, it also works well with other varieties, including lemon sorbet and Neapolitan ice cream.
Infuse black currant syrup with different flavors and use it in many ways
Our recipe for honey elderberry syrup uses cinnamon, cloves, and ginger to create a nice blend of warming spices that pair well with vanilla ice cream. You can also use our tips for making flavored syrups at home to experiment with a variety of different infusions that will bring out the best in other ice cream flavors. Adding lemon juice to the syrup will cut through the sweetness of the sugar or honey and give it a tart kick. Pair it with a fruity sherbet for the perfect summer treat. Orange zest and juice can enhance the sweetness with bright citrusy notes, and will elevate chocolate ice cream. Combine the black currant berries with other berries like blackberries, raspberries, and cherries to create a mixed berry syrup that amps up the flavor of vanilla or mocha-flavored ice cream.
You can use black currant syrup in many other ways, too. Mix this syrup into muffin or biscuit dough, add it to your fruit pie filling, or use it to top granola, yogurt, or pancakes. It also makes a great no-frills glaze for grilled meats, especially if you add a dash of hot sauce or a pinch of red pepper flakes. You can even add a splash of your favorite liquor to the syrup while reducing it. The best spirits to use to infuse syrup are vodka, bourbon, and rum. A bit of black currant is also a great way to elevate simple syrup for summer cocktails like a fruity margarita, frozen daiquiri, or wine spritzer.