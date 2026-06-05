Turn McCormick's 2026 Flavor Of The Year Into An Amazing Ice Cream Syrup

In December 2025, the McCormick Flavor Forecast announced its pick for the 2026 flavor of the year: black currant. Black currant berries, which are native to Asia and Europe, are tart and sweet with notes of herbs and florals. They are featured in Ribena, an iconic British drink many Americans probably haven't tried. The berries can also be used in cocktails, desserts, jams, and syrups, including as the perfect gooey summer topping for ice cream.

Black currant is a food trend you can expect to see everywhere in 2026, and turning this plump, juicy berry into an ice cream syrup couldn't be easier. You can buy fresh black currants at produce stands and organic food stores like Natural Grocers. You can also use frozen or dried berries. In addition to the berries, you'll need sugar or honey and water.

You can use our honey elderberry syrup recipe as a starting point, and simply substitute ½ cup of dried elderberries with ½ cup dried or 1 cup fresh or frozen black currant berries. If you are using fresh or frozen berries, aim for a 1:1:1 ratio of berries, water, and sugar or honey. After you reduce the ingredients by simmering them on the stove, strain the liquid and let it cool before transferring it to a glass jar. Chill the syrup in the fridge for at least an hour before spooning it over your favorite ice cream. While this ice cream syrup is a flavorful addition to classic vanilla ice cream, it also works well with other varieties, including lemon sorbet and Neapolitan ice cream.