How Rare Is Too Rare For Prime Rib? Here's The Safest Temperature

Prime rib is the king cut for a reason. It's known for being very juicy, well-seasoned, and a succulent, special-occasion dish that many folks only order at steakhouses. If you have ordered it at your favorite upscale restaurant, you probably are familiar with the question, "And how would you like that cooked?" While prime rib is known for its pink color, there is a point where rare is just a little too rare — and eating an undercooked piece can make you sick.

Sam Hazen, executive chef at Palladino's Steak & Seafood, recommends serving and eating medium-rare prime rib. "If it is too rare, it becomes chewy and doesn't have a great texture," he says. "It needs to be cooked a bit more to break down the collagen in the meat to make it palatable." Besides having a waxy texture, undercooked prime rib can be a breeding ground for foodborne illness. For a medium-rare prime rib, Hazen recommends cooking it until the internal temperature reads 128 degrees Fahrenheit and then resting it for a half-hour before slicing for maximum moisture.