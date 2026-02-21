Forget The Oven — Cook Prime Rib Like This For More Flavorful Results
Prime rib, which, as the name suggests, comes from above the cow's ribs, is already an expensive cut of meat, whether we're talking dry-aged, prime, choice, or even more affordable select versions. Since the meat is known for being an especially tender cut (when done right), you definitely don't want to overdo it and risk a tough bite. So, we say hedge your bets, forget the oven, and choose a slower, more flavorful cooking method instead: the smoker. Cooking prime rib in the smoker not only increases the likelihood of juicy results, but it also imparts smoky flavor.
The low and slow heat is a more gentle and gradual way to cook prime rib compared to conventional oven methods (which rely on direct heat). In the oven, the meat can easily turn tough if cooked too long or if the oven's internal temperature is not calibrated correctly. For this reason, when preparing prime rib in the oven, two thermometers are often necessary (one to check the internal temperature of the meat and one to confirm the oven temperature) to avoid overcooking. On the other hand, smokers are known to yield tender meat. They also impart big flavor thanks to the smoke from the fire, wood chips, and that infamous smoke ring and crust that appears on meat because of increasing the heat and "searing" it in the final stage of cooking.
How to give your prime rib a flavor boost
For the best results, cook the meat at a gentle 225 or 230 degrees Fahrenheit in a preheated barbecue smoker. Depending on the size of the cut and your desired level of doneness, prime rib will usually take up to a few hours to cook in the smoker at this temperature. For optimal flavor (and to avoid overcooking), track the meat's internal temperature with a meat thermometer. When it's done, let the meat rest before slicing, so its juices can settle.
For the absolute best prime rib every time, apart from proper smoking techniques, there are a few extra ways to impart flavor. For instance, play around with different wood chips to give the meat a complex, smoky finish. For prime rib with an earthy, herbaceous flavor complement and subtle smoke flavor, try using maple or applewood chips and apply a rub with fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh herbs, and seasonings. Or for a more intense smoke flavor, use hardwood chips like oak or hickory. Coat prime rib in a rub with mustard and herbs for a nice, tangy, and slightly sweet flavor complement. Whatever chips and seasonings you use, trust us, smoking your prime rib will bring it to the next level.