Forget The Oven — Cook Prime Rib Like This For More Flavorful Results

Prime rib, which, as the name suggests, comes from above the cow's ribs, is already an expensive cut of meat, whether we're talking dry-aged, prime, choice, or even more affordable select versions. Since the meat is known for being an especially tender cut (when done right), you definitely don't want to overdo it and risk a tough bite. So, we say hedge your bets, forget the oven, and choose a slower, more flavorful cooking method instead: the smoker. Cooking prime rib in the smoker not only increases the likelihood of juicy results, but it also imparts smoky flavor.

The low and slow heat is a more gentle and gradual way to cook prime rib compared to conventional oven methods (which rely on direct heat). In the oven, the meat can easily turn tough if cooked too long or if the oven's internal temperature is not calibrated correctly. For this reason, when preparing prime rib in the oven, two thermometers are often necessary (one to check the internal temperature of the meat and one to confirm the oven temperature) to avoid overcooking. On the other hand, smokers are known to yield tender meat. They also impart big flavor thanks to the smoke from the fire, wood chips, and that infamous smoke ring and crust that appears on meat because of increasing the heat and "searing" it in the final stage of cooking.