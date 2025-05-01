How Long To Let Prime Rib Rest Before Serving It For Maximum Moisture

Prime rib is a centerpiece dish reserved by many for special occasions and celebratory meals. It's a large cut of meat that takes care, time, and attention to prepare properly. Because of the financial and time investment that a prime rib requires, it's not a cut that you'd ever want to see go to waste by missing an important step while preparing.

One of the most critical and overlooked steps when cooking prime rib is allowing the meat to rest untouched after cooking and before serving. Cutting into meat too soon after cooking can cause all of the precious, flavorful juices to release onto the plate rather than redistributing throughout the meat itself. When it comes to properly resting a prime rib, we asked executive chef Pierre Albaladejo of Park Hyatt Aviara what the perfect amount of rest-time is. He shared that the sweet spot for resting prime rib is a minimum of 30 minutes while covered with foil to help trap the heat and moisture. If you'd like to rest your prime rib for longer, you sure can, but good luck resisting tearing into a crusted, steaming hunk of meat for any longer than 30 minutes.