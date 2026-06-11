These 2 Mix-Ins Give Sourdough Bread A Nostalgic Feel

We wish it were as easy as just throwing ground cinnamon and sugar into a sourdough recipe before proofing. As Samantha Merritt of Sugar Spun Run explains, cinnamon won't change your recipe all too much, but sugar will. "Depending on how you incorporate it and how much you add, sugar can cause the loaf to brown faster than it would otherwise," she says. As such, you may want to keep an eye on your loaf as it bakes to ensure that it doesn't burn in the oven. Moreover, adding too much sugar can slow down the yeast, which will affect the rise and texture of your loaf. As such, it may be better to start with a sourdough recipe that already calls for sugar and cinnamon (and has bake and resting times adjusted for them).

Once you get comfortable, you can start experimenting with different sugar and cinnamon combos in your dough. One of our favorite mix-ins that will upgrade any sourdough loaf is not just sugar and cinnamon, but sugar, cinnamon, and apples — kind of like a play on apple pie bread. I've added this combination to homemade focaccia and sourdough Dutch oven bread and had great success. You can also pair sugar and cinnamon with any recipe that calls for sourdough discard, like cinnamon rolls, muffins, and pancakes.