3 Expert Tips For Smooth Beginner Bread Baking

Bread baking is notoriously difficult for a reason. Contestants on "The Great British Baking Show" make a fuss over Bread Week, too, even if we can learn lessons from them. It isn't that making bread itself is so difficult, but rather that there are so many areas where mistakes can happen. From kneading the dough enough to develop gluten to allowing the bread enough time to rest for the best texture, there are tons of things to consider when making bread. Fortunately, Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home," shares three tips for beginner breadmakers. According to Myhrvold, the best tips for beginners include weighing their ingredients, planning ahead, and lots of bread-baking practice.

Weighing ingredients is important because volume measurements are not always accurate. "My team and I personally prefer weight measurements because they are exact and will yield more consistent results than using cups and measuring spoons," he said. Allowing enough time for the yeast to ferment in the bread dough also requires planning ahead because the speed of fermentation can vary based on environmental factors. Lastly, practice does improve your baking. "Sometimes, despite a baker's most careful measurements and diligent attention to detail, a recipe will still go awry," Myhrvold said. Of course, it doesn't hurt to start simple. Myhrvold recommends trying breads baked in pans or tins first. This is also the type of bread Paul Hollywood deems most beginner-friendly.

