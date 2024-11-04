The Type Of Bread Beginner Bakers Should Try First, According To Paul Hollywood

Paul Hollywood, aka the King of Bread, has some tips for beginner bread bakers. The stern, but charming, judge on television's long-running competition baking show, "The Great British Bake Off," revealed his top tips for making sure there isn't a soggy bottom in sight. One of the tips which highlights the type of bread beginner bakers should be practicing with.

According to Hollywood, it's best to focus on perfecting tin loaves before diving into the more complex world of free-form loaves. Tins, or as we call them here in the States, bread pans, help you focus on getting the characteristics of your bread dough right without worrying about the final shape. In a bread pan, your dough is restricted to a rectangular shape, which helps the exterior crust to form, while pushing the dough up in the oven, giving you a nice rise without fail. Even if you're a beginner baker, you can still bake tin loaves like a pro by using a Pullman loaf pan – the Rolls-Royce of bread pans. At under $40, the Pullman Loaf Pan is a worthy investment for those hoping to up their bread game.

