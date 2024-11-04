The Type Of Bread Beginner Bakers Should Try First, According To Paul Hollywood
Paul Hollywood, aka the King of Bread, has some tips for beginner bread bakers. The stern, but charming, judge on television's long-running competition baking show, "The Great British Bake Off," revealed his top tips for making sure there isn't a soggy bottom in sight. One of the tips which highlights the type of bread beginner bakers should be practicing with.
According to Hollywood, it's best to focus on perfecting tin loaves before diving into the more complex world of free-form loaves. Tins, or as we call them here in the States, bread pans, help you focus on getting the characteristics of your bread dough right without worrying about the final shape. In a bread pan, your dough is restricted to a rectangular shape, which helps the exterior crust to form, while pushing the dough up in the oven, giving you a nice rise without fail. Even if you're a beginner baker, you can still bake tin loaves like a pro by using a Pullman loaf pan – the Rolls-Royce of bread pans. At under $40, the Pullman Loaf Pan is a worthy investment for those hoping to up their bread game.
Tin loaf recipes to get you started
There's something delightfully retro about bread pan loaves; maybe it's because the pan produces that traditional sandwich slice shape, maybe it's because it's often used for cake-type recipes, or maybe it's because the bread pan has been around for as long as margarine. Whatever the reason, we're big fans of the loaves that come hot and steamy out of the tin.
If you're getting your feet wet in the bread-baking world, we recommend starting out with a beer bread recipe. This cheddar beer bread produces a buttery, flavorful loaf that's perfect with a pad of butter and a creamy side dish. For a more subtle version, try our Irish beer bread, perfect for those craving a hint of sweetness, and a touch of beer flavor in their bread. There's always the sweet route too: A banana bread is the perfect not-too-sweet dessert to have with a cup of joe. With any of these recipes, you'll surely get a Paul Hollywood handshake-worthy loaf in no time.