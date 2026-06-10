Olive Garden's Pasta Noodles Are Rumored To Come From A Brand That's Probably In Your Pantry

The menu at Olive Garden is by no means small, but it's fair to say it's pasta-heavy. It makes sense, seeing as it is an Italian-themed restaurant. But when your speciality is pasta, you need to make sure it's good, and it's highly unlikely that Olive Garden makes its pasta fresh. Instead, the chain is rumored to work with dried pasta, and online speculation points towards a common brand that you probably have at home: Barilla.

Reddit users have claimed that Olive Garden gets its pasta from Barilla, which would allow customers to easily recreate popular Olive Garden pasta dishes at home. In a comment, one Reddit user said, "Olive Garden doesn't even make their own pasta. They use Barilla pasta." In a separate Reddit thread, three different employees claimed that the restaurant's rigatoni comes from the brand, while in another thread, an employee said that the angel hair, also called vermicelli, does too.

On the other hand, that same employee claimed that Olive Garden's other types of pasta actually come from a different brand: Zerega, a massive American supplier. "Our spaghetti is from Zerega and so are a few others like our fettuccine, ziti, shells, tubetti, ect. Our rigatoni and our angel hair (vermicelli) is from Barilla." Darden Restaurants, the company that owns Olive Garden, has never confirmed this, but people sure seem convinced.