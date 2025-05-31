Are Olive Garden's Famous Breadsticks Frozen?

Sit down to a meal at Olive Garden and you'll be blessed with a basket of the restaurant's famous unlimited garlicky breadsticks while your entree is being prepared in the kitchen. These carby comestibles are super-addictive, filling, and free, but are they made from frozen dough or freshly prepared in-house?

While described as breadsticks, Olive Garden's version of these classic Italian appetizers are more like elongated fluffy dinner rolls than crisp, snapable grissini. These guys are "not frozen, but they are pre-baked from a contracted bakery, in the same fashion as the 'take n' bake' bread rolls you can buy from the grocery store," according to a commenter on Reddit with insider info. "They're finished off baking for a few minutes and given a coat of 'butter-like substance' and garlic salt."

Over a dozen of these par-baked breadsticks are laid on a lined baking sheet before they're popped in the oven until golden brown. While still hot, a liberal coating of butter is applied to their surface before they're topped with a generous sprinkling of garlic salt, exemplified in this behind-the-scenes TikTok video. The seasoning clings to the butter, creating that rich, garlicky coating that's characteristic of this classic Olive Garden pre-meal snack. Using par-baked bread allows chain restaurants like Olive Garden to save money and time. Plus, it guarantees that every product is uniform and consistent across all locations.