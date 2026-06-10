A Look Back At The '70s Taco Bell Menu

Taco Bell has come a long way since its founding in 1962. Back then, only five items were featured on the menu — and two of them were burritos. Who would have guessed that one day, the chain would serve tacos that used fried eggs as shells or burritos with cayenne popping candy as a seasoning? Long before Taco Bell was an innovator and a risk-taker, the menu stayed pretty stable. In fact, it wasn't really until the 1980s that it started to diversify with taco salad, seafood salad, and the Meximelt. The chain did add a few items after that original 1962 menu, becoming chain staples throughout the '70s. A few changed names over the years and others were discontinued, though Taco Bell occasionally brought them back.

In the 1970s, Taco Bell focused heavily on fresh food — it was even deemed "The Fresh Food Place." The restaurant advertised that it made everything fresh in-house. According to former employees, that even included making refried beans in pressure cookers on site. Though the menu was limited, it was still focused on giving customers a fresh and tasty experience. Even with just a handful of items available throughout the decade, Taco Bell stood apart from traditional fast food burger joints. So, what was on the menu back then? Here are the Taco Bell items you'd find in the '70s.