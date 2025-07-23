The Taco Bell Sandwich That Was Discontinued In The '90s And Caused A Protest

Everyone's definitive ranking of Taco Bell menu items looks a little different. There are Crunchwrap lovers, Cheesy Gordita Crunch stans, and enthusiasts of Doritos Locos Tacos. But for some old enough to remember when it was available, another item looms large: the Bell Beefer. It was Taco Bell's answer to a burger, but more sloppy Joe-like and featuring taco toppings. It boasts a long history, but today might sadly be one of many discontinued fast food items we may never get back. Bell Beefer fans won't go down without a fight, however: There are still petitions to revive the sandwich out there.

Glen Bell founded Taco Bell in 1962 and felt he needed something on the menu widely familiar to the American fast-food consumer. With the popularity of the still relatively new-ish McDonald's growing, he landed on a burger, but had to give it a Taco Bell twist. Taco-seasoned ground beef was piled onto a bun and topped with red sauce, shredded lettuce, and diced onions, plus tomatoes and shredded cheese in a "supreme" version. It was originally called the Bellburger and became the Bell Beefer in the 1970s. It sold well for years — and garnered a cult following — but over time, Taco Bell proved customers didn't need burgers from it and just wanted its Mexican-style eats. The chain removed the Bell Beefer in the '90s, presumably assuming no one would even notice. But Bell Beefer-ites were furious to lose their favorite item, and have been lobbying for its return ever since.