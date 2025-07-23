The Taco Bell Sandwich That Was Discontinued In The '90s And Caused A Protest
Everyone's definitive ranking of Taco Bell menu items looks a little different. There are Crunchwrap lovers, Cheesy Gordita Crunch stans, and enthusiasts of Doritos Locos Tacos. But for some old enough to remember when it was available, another item looms large: the Bell Beefer. It was Taco Bell's answer to a burger, but more sloppy Joe-like and featuring taco toppings. It boasts a long history, but today might sadly be one of many discontinued fast food items we may never get back. Bell Beefer fans won't go down without a fight, however: There are still petitions to revive the sandwich out there.
Glen Bell founded Taco Bell in 1962 and felt he needed something on the menu widely familiar to the American fast-food consumer. With the popularity of the still relatively new-ish McDonald's growing, he landed on a burger, but had to give it a Taco Bell twist. Taco-seasoned ground beef was piled onto a bun and topped with red sauce, shredded lettuce, and diced onions, plus tomatoes and shredded cheese in a "supreme" version. It was originally called the Bellburger and became the Bell Beefer in the 1970s. It sold well for years — and garnered a cult following — but over time, Taco Bell proved customers didn't need burgers from it and just wanted its Mexican-style eats. The chain removed the Bell Beefer in the '90s, presumably assuming no one would even notice. But Bell Beefer-ites were furious to lose their favorite item, and have been lobbying for its return ever since.
Fans still hope the Bell Beefer becomes one of Taco Bell's revivals
The original removal of the Bell Beefer was met with "Stank Festivals," organized sit-ins at Taco Bell locations. These protests proved unsuccessful, however — apparently, there were not enough "Stank" participants to convince higher-ups at Taco Bell to bring back the Beefer. Petitions continued, however, and at least a few locations finally took note. The chain is a franchise operation, after all, so perhaps particular owners felt moved by the Bell Beefer love. The item reappeared on Taco Bell's dollar menu at a smattering of locations in 2012, and was apparently especially popular in the Bay Area. But the petitioners' victory was short-lived, as the Bell Beefer vanished soon after.
Fans of the items have still not given up hope. They may feel encouraged by the fact that this chain has a penchant for discontinuing and then resurrecting menu items. Taco Bell let fans vote on which discontinued item to bring back in 2022, leading to an Enchirito renaissance. The same year, it revived the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza at the behest of supporters and a Change.org petition — just like the one that exists for the Bell Beefer today. While there are plenty of discontinued Taco Bell items we don't miss, the Bell Beefer isn't one of them. The Change.org petition lists impassioned pleas from signees and is still open to signatures. In the meantime, Beefer mourners can take comfort in copycat recipes.