The Midwestern Convenience Chain Drawing Buc-Ee's Comparisons
Those driving about the South often seek out Buc-ee's most popular snacks on road trips, but Midwesterners have a different option. With a similar concept and quality execution, Wally's has placed itself firmly on the list of possible destinations to stop while traversing long stretches of road. The roadside business began operations in 2020 in Pontiac, Illinois, after cousins Michael Rubenstein and Chad Wallis first hatched the idea a few years earlier.
Wally's came about on a roadtrip from Colorado back to Wallis and Rubenstein's home of Missouri, as the pair imagined a convenience store that doubled as a tourist attraction. Rubenstein offered experience in real estate and supply logistics, and Wallis had spent decades running convenience stores and gas stations. It wasn't long before the first 30,000-square-foot store opened, adorned with a large lit-up sign declaring it the "Home of the Great American Road Trip."
Comparisons between Wally's and Buc-ee's came as fast as the customers. One Reddit user called it a "Buc-ee's wannabe," while others have described it as a serious competitor. "Now that I have compared my experience at Wally's to one of their competitors [Buc-ee's], I can confidently say that I prefer Wally's," wrote a pleased customer on Google, who noted clean restrooms and tasty food like barbecue, warm popcorn, and chicken tenders. "And as far as gas is concerned, you will not have to wait or fight anyone at the pump. There are plenty of pumps for everyone!"
A worthy contender for road trippers
For travelers seeking nourishment, barbecue, flavored popcorn, ice cream, baked goods, and slushies (called Sloosh) are waiting inside Wally's. An assortment of flavored jerky, a nod to Buc-ee's own jerky display, will satisfy those looking to load up on protein while snacking behind the wheel. Grab-and-go options include pre-made sandwiches and a hot bar featuring customer favorites like brisket and pulled pork. Baked goods include a range of homemade cookies and treats to satisfy any sweet tooth.
In addition to dedicated counters for bakery, barbecue, and popcorn, dozens of fueling stations and enormous restrooms provide the traveling essentials every road tripper needs. Those in more of a shopping mood can also pick up other travel necessities like clothes, camping equipment, and souvenirs — or grab gifts for your friends waiting at the end of the journey.
Though Wally's presence isn't as massive as Buc-ee's (and don't have the same kind of excitement at the brisket counter), the chain offers an upgraded gas station experience for traveling Midwesterners. "Love the Wally's stop on the way to Chicago," wrote a fan on Instagram. Though expansion is slow — a second location opened in Fenton, Missouri, in 2022 — future locations in Missouri and Indiana are in the works. Sometimes it's best not to rush the ride and simply enjoy the experience at hand.