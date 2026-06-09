The Midwestern Convenience Chain Drawing Buc-Ee's Comparisons

Those driving about the South often seek out Buc-ee's most popular snacks on road trips, but Midwesterners have a different option. With a similar concept and quality execution, Wally's has placed itself firmly on the list of possible destinations to stop while traversing long stretches of road. The roadside business began operations in 2020 in Pontiac, Illinois, after cousins Michael Rubenstein and Chad Wallis first hatched the idea a few years earlier.

Wally's came about on a roadtrip from Colorado back to Wallis and Rubenstein's home of Missouri, as the pair imagined a convenience store that doubled as a tourist attraction. Rubenstein offered experience in real estate and supply logistics, and Wallis had spent decades running convenience stores and gas stations. It wasn't long before the first 30,000-square-foot store opened, adorned with a large lit-up sign declaring it the "Home of the Great American Road Trip."

Comparisons between Wally's and Buc-ee's came as fast as the customers. One Reddit user called it a "Buc-ee's wannabe," while others have described it as a serious competitor. "Now that I have compared my experience at Wally's to one of their competitors [Buc-ee's], I can confidently say that I prefer Wally's," wrote a pleased customer on Google, who noted clean restrooms and tasty food like barbecue, warm popcorn, and chicken tenders. "And as far as gas is concerned, you will not have to wait or fight anyone at the pump. There are plenty of pumps for everyone!"