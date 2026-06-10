This Once-Struggling Pizza Chain Ranks Among The Worst All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

The only thing better than pizza is all-you-can-eat pizza, right? That's what pizza buffet chains would have you believe. And, while delicious pizza buffets exist, others aren't worth your money or your time. In our ranking of all-you-can-eat pizza buffet chains, Cicis landed in last place.

While Cicis filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic and reduced its footprint significantly, new ownership and resumed expansion efforts are giving the chain new life. While we'd like to rally around this comeback, the pizza buffet was by far the worst of the chains, according to our reviewer, who took into account numerous scathing reviews across Reddit and Yelp. The only thing that was moderately appealing was the low $9.99 cost of all-you-can-eat pizza. However, if you decide to head to a Cicis anytime soon, reviews warned that it may be hard to go back for seconds or thirds of soggy, greasy, undercooked pizza. In fact, you may not even want to finish your first round. Our pizza buffet chain review did note that you will get a wide selection of pizza, pasta, and salads, not to mention creative dessert pizzas.

However, Cicis reviews note that the chain is often dirty and unkempt, as well as overrun with kids drawn to the Game Zone arcade, which Yelp customers complained was full of broken machines. Cici's appeals to families, which brings in plenty of business, but could also be the reason many find the atmosphere chaotic. In fact, we've all felt our stomachs churn when we see kids make the buffet faux pas of touching food without putting it on their plates.