The 1950s Pizza Buffet Customers Say Beats Cici's By A Long Shot
Pizza chains invoke passion. They're a source of pride that, among some, can rival fervor normally reserved for sports teams or reality TV casts. Consider the greatest pizza chain rivalries. The fight among fast food chains is the first that comes to mind: Does Domino's out-pizza the Hut? Do Papa John's better ingredients make for better pizza than Little Caesars' Hot-N-Ready deal? Notably, these questions neglect the world of buffet pizza. Cici's is one of the best pizza buffets out there, running in a tight race. But detractors, hungry ones of course, believe that a chain founded in 1958 is far superior. It's called Pizza Inn, and it's a Southern special.
There are over 200 Pizza Inns worldwide, 152 of which are located in 15 states across the southeast and southcentral U.S. For those lucky enough to live close to a Pizza Inn, the upsides couldn't be more abundant. "Cici's is good, but I'd rather have Pizza Inn," one Redditor enthused in a judgement of the two competitors. In a thread about missing either chain in a city where they no longer operate, another Redditor stated, "Pizza Inn? I miss. Cici's? No." For others, Pizza Inn locations (there used to be 500+) are often slept on: "What's crazy is that Pizza Inn has been popular forever and they have a really high google review rating. Definitely worth checking out."
A cracker-thin crust, tangy red sauce, and great value for money are common draws. The chain is also the home of Pizzert dessert pies, alongside tons of savory specialties. Where else can you try unlimited slices served with loaded baked potato, bacon cheeseburger, or taco toppings? In 2026, FSR Magazine reported the return of its "All You Can Eight" $8 deal, proving Pizza Inn buffets not only still exist, but are champions of the time.
Let's hang out at the Pizza Inn
While the Pizza Inn of today eyes a comeback that puts quality on a par with both convenience and affordability, in the past, the chain reportedly often centered staying experience. One Redditor recalls their local buffet having jukeboxes and Malm fireplaces, while another claimed their local Pizza Inn featured game-top tables. "For pizza out, it's Pizza Inn," went the slogan, and back in the chain's heyday, Pizza Inn was the place you could take a first date, dine with the family, or sit and watch movie serials while you ate. Cici's could never!
Pizza Inn originally opened in Dallas, Texas across the street from the Southern Methodist University campus. The chain was franchising by 1963, went through a failed merger with Pizza Hut due to fiscal issues in 1971, but had turned its ovens around by 1978. That was also the same year Pizza Inn's footprint trailed only Pizza Hut's. Impressively, Pizza Inn stretched across more than 20 states.
The 1980s and 1990s were up and down for the buffet chain, but since being purchased by RAVE restaurant group in 2015, it's on healthy financial footing and the pizza buffet chain you nearly forgot about is eyeing a major comeback. If you're often drawn to CiCi's but have a Pizza Inn nearby, you might be swayed by the time the Bavarian cream Pizzert arrives.