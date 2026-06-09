Kinder's Hands-Down Best BBQ Sauce Flavor Is Perfectly Sweet And Spicy
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If there's one thing that people are particular about, it's barbecue. Everyone has their own opinions on the best cuts of meat, how they should be cooked, and what belongs on the plate beside them. But while side dishes are important, it's often the sauce that ties everything together. Some people are picky about using homemade BBQ sauce, but there are a lot of great store brands that come pretty close. One example is Kinder's, a family-owned seasoning and sauce company started by a California butcher.
Kinder's has several products available on grocery store shelves, but if you've ever been curious about which ones are worth trying, we can highly recommend one in the barbecue department: Kinder's Chipotle Pineapple Barbecue Sauce. One of our Tasting Table experts recently tested 10 Kinder's BBQ sauce flavors and ranked them from worst to best. While several were enjoyable, the chipotle-pineapple variety was the one that impressed our tester the most.
Infused with a combination of smoky chipotle chili and real pineapple, this tangy sauce strikes the perfect balance between sweet and savory. Our tester really enjoyed the complexity of the sauce, noting that the chili added a noticeable, but enjoyable kick while the subtle pineapple flavor lent just the right touch of sweetness. "While the sauce made for a great pairing with my humble chicken nugget, there's bigger potential for this one — think pulled pork sandwiches, carnitas, or even an al pastor taco," our taste tester said.
A favorite go-to BBQ sauce for reviewers
Kinder's Chipotle Pineapple Barbecue Sauce appears to have a lot of fans, judging by online reviews. It has a 4.8 out of five-star rating on Kinder's website, where one reviewer wrote, "This was great on shrimp! You can definitely taste the pineapple on it but it wasn't overly sweet. It has a nice kick to it, too!"
The sauce also has a 4.8 out of five-star rating online at Target, where a customer wrote in a review, "What really stands out is the quality of the flavor. You can taste the sweetness of the pineapple first, followed by a smooth smoky kick from the chipotle. It caramelizes beautifully on the grill and gives food a restaurant-quality flavor at home." You can purchase the sauce from Amazon, where a customer said that it pairs great with chicken and ribs.
It also works well with pork, especially if you incorporate Kinder's Whiskey Apple seasoning into your recipe. People have used it to make grilled shrimp tacos, quesadillas, and other meats, too. "This is my Kinders summer, I've tried all of the flavors and I think the Chipotle Pineapple pairs perfectly with chicken," a user on Reddit said. Try it with our easy pulled pork recipe or grilled chicken recipe, or use it to marinate pork chops. This sauce could be one of your new favorites, too.