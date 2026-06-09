Kinder's Hands-Down Best BBQ Sauce Flavor Is Perfectly Sweet And Spicy

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If there's one thing that people are particular about, it's barbecue. Everyone has their own opinions on the best cuts of meat, how they should be cooked, and what belongs on the plate beside them. But while side dishes are important, it's often the sauce that ties everything together. Some people are picky about using homemade BBQ sauce, but there are a lot of great store brands that come pretty close. One example is Kinder's, a family-owned seasoning and sauce company started by a California butcher.

Kinder's has several products available on grocery store shelves, but if you've ever been curious about which ones are worth trying, we can highly recommend one in the barbecue department: Kinder's Chipotle Pineapple Barbecue Sauce. One of our Tasting Table experts recently tested 10 Kinder's BBQ sauce flavors and ranked them from worst to best. While several were enjoyable, the chipotle-pineapple variety was the one that impressed our tester the most.

Infused with a combination of smoky chipotle chili and real pineapple, this tangy sauce strikes the perfect balance between sweet and savory. Our tester really enjoyed the complexity of the sauce, noting that the chili added a noticeable, but enjoyable kick while the subtle pineapple flavor lent just the right touch of sweetness. "While the sauce made for a great pairing with my humble chicken nugget, there's bigger potential for this one — think pulled pork sandwiches, carnitas, or even an al pastor taco," our taste tester said.