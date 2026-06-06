6 Taco Bell Items Employees Refuse To Order For Themselves

Taco Bell's chili cheese burrito first hit the menu back in 1990 (only back then it had an arguably much cooler name: Chilito). It disappeared from most stores in the mid '90s, but it was on and off the menu in various franchises over the following two decades. That is, until 2025, when Taco Bell decided to bring it back as part of its old-school menu revival. But while many were thrilled by the news (our reviewer compared the menu item to a "warm hug"), others probably weren't that excited.

According to some Taco Bell employees, the chili cheese burrito is the one menu item that they wouldn't recommend ordering. But what could possibly be wrong with a burrito that tastes like a comforting embrace? Well, it turns out, in some locations, this burrito isn't that popular, which means that the chili is left sitting out all day.

"Nobody orders it, and when they do the chili is usually from the morning because stores usually only make one batch per day," wrote one Taco Bell employee in the r/tacobell subreddit. "So you're most likely going to get old chili [that's] not stirred or just an inconsistent burrito." They added that some stores don't make it properly, and instead smother nacho cheese and beef in red sauce. "[It's] just overall a bad item that needs to be taken off the menu," they declared. Some agreed with them, noting that the burrito is too expensive considering how simple it is.