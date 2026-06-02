Taco Bell's 8 Best Menu Items, According To Fans
Taco Bell has some loyal customers. This isn't too hard to do, given that it has existed since 1962 and has grown a dedicated clientele for decades. Whether you are a frequent Taco Bell customer or have only gone a couple of times, it doesn't hurt to learn about what its customers like (nay, love) to order. We wanted to find out which items are most highly recommended.
We searched places like Reddit, Facebook, and other online reviews to see what customers are saying. If you scour the internet, you can likely find more positive reviews for items, but we stuck with a somewhat shorter list of items that had an abundance of glowing reviews and positive sentiments from happy customers. This isn't an exhaustive list of all the tasty items from Taco Bell by any means. We hope you're hungry, because you'll want to add all of these to your next Taco Bell order.
Cheesy Gordita Crunch
Dozens of fans shared that they love the Cheesy Gordita Crunch in a Reddit thread on favorite things to order at Taco Bell. For the uninitiated, it may just look like a taco, but that's not the case when you take a closer look. According to Taco Bell, it's considered a flatbread that wraps around the exterior of the crunchy taco shell. This comes with seasoned beef, a three-cheese blend (mozzarella, pepper jack, and cheddar), shredded lettuce, more cheddar cheese for good measure, and spicy ranch sauce.
And of course, there are a plethora of other upgrades or additions to customize it, from beans to slow-roasted chicken to pico de gallo. The Cheesy Gordita Crunch is a pleasant mix of flavors and textures. It's cheesy, crunchy, and certainly messy once you take that first bite, but it's comfort food. Fans say it even holds up when reheated. "The cheesy Gordita crunch easily trumps everything else on the menu," says one fan on Reddit. "Thank you cheesy Gordita crunch for saving my life."
Steak quesadilla
A quesadilla is tasty enough on its own, with its combination of tortilla and cheese, but adding steak to the mix only enhances the experience. Taco Bell's steak quesadilla comes with a flour tortilla, grilled steak, its three-cheese blend, and a creamy jalapeño sauce. The creation gets grilled to add further flavor and a bit of crispiness to the tortilla. Fans often say these are thoroughly delicious or that they can't stop eating them, despite being relatively basic.
The key, of course, is the creamy jalapeño sauce to set it apart from your average homemade 'dilla; it's spicy and a touch salty with a silky consistency that people adore. When our taste tester ranked Taco Bell sauces, they noted that the creamy jalapeño isn't overwhelming and does a solid job of enhancing whatever it touches. You can get other protein-based quesadillas, but people say the steak is superior.
Some say it's better if you order extra steak, but this boils down to personal preference and appetite — the regular menu item is highly regarded as-is. One person says they've been ordering it for years with no plans to quit. Although Taco Bell didn't make it on our list of best chain restaurant quesadillas, that doesn't stop fans from enjoying them.
Bean burrito
There's truly nothing quite as comforting as a bean burrito. It's satisfying and familiar, and it doesn't need a bunch of add-ins to be enticing. It's likely one of the top Taco Bell items you might have grown up eating because of its sheer simplicity. It comes with a flour tortilla, refried beans, diced onions, a bit of shredded cheddar cheese, and the red sauce to tie it together. It's straightforward and pretty affordable, which makes it appealing to budget-conscious shoppers (us included).
Dozens of people on Reddit agree that it's their top item to order at Taco Bell. It's perfect just the way it comes, but it never hurts to enhance it further. If you want to add more flavor to the mix, consider getting extra red sauce or perhaps a rich dollop of sour cream, as some patrons like to do. If you like onions, adding extra brings a flavorful burst to the menu item. The consensus is that it's a simple item, but still totally delectable. Try the "Make It Grilled" customization for a little extra gourmet flavor boost.
Spicy potato soft taco
Taco Bell customers are enormous fans of the spicy potato soft taco, sharing that it's easily one of the best things the chain offers or that it's literally the only reason they patronize this fast food spot. "Nothing hits like a perfectly made spicy potato, soft taco loaded with lettuce, cheese, freshly fried potatoes, and a big hunk of chipotle sauce," says one person on a Reddit thread about the menu item. Those ingredients are all wrapped up in a soft flour tortilla, which is like a delicious hug.
People say this food is a constant in their orders, and the creamy chipotle sauce makes all the difference to give it adequate flavor. The taco has a great blend of balanced textures, too; there's a touch of crunchy potato (but it still retains a fluffy interior), a touch of crisp, shredded lettuce, and the soft tortilla. You can change up the sauce if desired; some suggest the avocado ranch or Mexican Pizza sauce, while others say the chipotle makes the entire taco. It's your choice.
Mexican Pizza
Mexican Pizza is an iconic staple that left the Taco Bell menu in 2020 and returned permanently in 2022, answering the prayers of its fans. People say they were heartbroken when it was yanked from the menu. This creation is a favorite among many, who say it's the best thing the Bell offers. The dish features a layer of seasoned beef and refried beans sandwiched between crispy tortillas. It's kind of like a tostada sandwich and includes diced tomato and the cheese trio of mozzarella, pepper jack, and cheddar.
Some have been eating it for years (one Redditor even says they've been a fan for 30 years!), but others are more recent. One Reddit commenter shares that they were surprised by how tasty it was. "Probably the best fast food item I've ever had!" they write. The nostalgic menu item has been around since 1985 as Pizzazz Pizza, but back then it included black olives and green onions — so it's something many customers hold dear to their hearts. It's basically perfect, according to fans, so don't feel obligated to customize it.
Doritos Tacos Locos
The Doritos Tacos Locos comes with seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheese. What makes it stand out from other offerings, though, is the crunchy shell with Doritos seasoning. It's basically a taco wrapped in a huge Dorito — how can you go wrong? It has a striking flavor and crunch that make it so enticing to customers; people even say they wish they could order the taco shell by itself. Some customers mention that the shell seems to hold up well with the fillings, at least compared to the standard one.
Plenty of people say this menu item is one of their top orders — some are new fans, while others have enjoyed it for years. Therefore, it's never too late to try it for the first time. Reviewers share that they like to add richness with sour cream, if you were looking for a way to enhance it. Even on those occasions where it doesn't look too appetizing, or the shell is broken, fans say it still hits the spot. You wouldn't be alone if you can consume multiple, since people say they eat anywhere from eight to a dozen. They bring such a compelling flavor that makes it hard to limit yourself to just one.
Mtn Dew Baja Blast
Mtn Dew Baja Blast is a Taco Bell item that appeals to all ages. The vibrant greenish hue lures people in by its appearance alone, but the taste sets it apart from your average foundation drink. What exactly is the flavor, you might wonder. It is a delicious tropical lime-flavored delight. Aside from the taste, another great aspect is that it pairs well with many, if not all, of Taco Bell's menu items. It's perfect for washing down something spicy or salty.
People even say that they feel compelled to cancel their Taco Bell order if they can't get their hands on the soda. Would you believe us if we said the large size tastes best? Well, dozens of loyal customers seem to think so. You can purchase cans of Baja Blast at some grocery stores, but fans are quick to say it doesn't taste the same. Grab a large one next time you're at the chain and taste it for yourself; you may come to love it as much as its devoted patrons.
Crunchwrap Supreme
People always try to replicate the Crunchwrap Supreme at home, but believe us: It's not the same (unless perhaps you're a former Taco Bell employee and know what you're doing). This beauty is made with a flour tortilla, classic seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, a tostada shell, lettuce, tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream. Then it's perfectly folded and grilled to give you the iconic shape. This has the ideal blend of textures: a bit of crunchiness from the tostada shell, a rich mouthfeel from sour cream, and a pop of cold from tomatoes.
It's never too late to get one if you haven't eaten it before. One Redditor says, "First time trying the Crunchwrap supreme. ... I am born again." Others share that it's been a mainstay in their life for numerous ups and downs. Order it the way it comes or customize it to your liking. Happy customers love coming up with different combinations, like adding potatoes and fiesta strips for added texture and heartiness. There are plenty of flavorful ordering hacks for the Crunchwrap Supreme, so have at it.
Methodology
We combed through Reddit, Facebook, and some other online review forums and articles to gather our information. We chose items with overwhelmingly positive reviews to solidify these as the best menu items Taco Bell has to offer. Each one of these items comes with numerous fan insights, upvotes, and comments, indicating they are favorites among customers. While we found many more highly reviewed items, the eight we compiled here have the strongest glowing feedback from multiple sources. So, just because your favorite menu item isn't on the list, doesn't mean other customers don't like it.