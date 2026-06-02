Taco Bell's 8 Best Menu Items, According To Fans

Taco Bell has some loyal customers. This isn't too hard to do, given that it has existed since 1962 and has grown a dedicated clientele for decades. Whether you are a frequent Taco Bell customer or have only gone a couple of times, it doesn't hurt to learn about what its customers like (nay, love) to order. We wanted to find out which items are most highly recommended.

We searched places like Reddit, Facebook, and other online reviews to see what customers are saying. If you scour the internet, you can likely find more positive reviews for items, but we stuck with a somewhat shorter list of items that had an abundance of glowing reviews and positive sentiments from happy customers. This isn't an exhaustive list of all the tasty items from Taco Bell by any means. We hope you're hungry, because you'll want to add all of these to your next Taco Bell order.