The Crunchwrap Supreme Order Hack Taco Bell Fans Should Try

Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme has truly earned its place in the fast-food hall of fame. After all, we're talking about Taco Bell's best-selling menu item here. It's hard not to love something that wraps a world of flavor and texture in the palm of your hand, and even then, there are still additional ingredients that can make it better. If you were to ask loyal customers which is the best one, potato is likely to be one of the most common answers.

Whether you're a loyal customer or just the occasional passerby, you probably already know all about Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme. Inside the large, hexagon-folded tortilla, well-seasoned ground beef, a crispy tostada shell, and vegetables are drenched in a cheesy nacho sauce and sour cream. Adding potatoes into the mix doesn't seem like much of a change, but much like other things on Taco Bell's menu, they just have a way of surprising you sometimes.

Think of Taco Bell's seasoned potatoes as little golden-fried flavor bombs. Crispy on the outside, fluffy soft on the inside, they bring a thickness that's unlike anything else in your Crunchwrap. Without letting that exquisite texture do all the heavy lifting, the seasonings deliver a savory, garlicky medley of their own. It tastes somewhat similar to that of the ground beef, but a bit less intense when backed by the potatoes' earthy starch, making it the perfect final piece your crunchwrap has been unknowingly missing all along.