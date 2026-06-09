The Peet's Hot Coffee Drink Worth Trying For Its Texture Alone

Peet's Coffee has been a beloved caffeine institution for decades. The Bay Area-founded coffee company, which helped the founders of Starbucks find their feet, serves millions of customers every year. To help narrow down the chain's extensive menu, we tested 11 Peet's hot coffee drinks and ranked them from worst to best.

While the top spot was taken by the seasonal Pistachio Rose Latte, our second favorite coffee is available year-round: the Havana Cappuccino. Created by swirling bold espresso into sweetened condensed milk and topping it with a layer of frothy steamed milk and cinnamon, the Havana Cappuccino majorly delivers in the texture department. The beverage is Peet's take on the traditional Cuban coffee drink, "cortado leche y leche." The texture of the creamy drink blew our taste tester away. The foamy top not only held the cinnamon well, but it also stayed put until the very last sip, creating an intriguing, almost whimsical experience.

While the texture was a big draw of this drink, our taste tester also felt that the flavors were perfectly balanced. The condensed milk added a subtle sweetness that wasn't over the top, while the cinnamon provided just the right amount of spice. It would be perfect for anyone who likes their coffee sweet and creamy with a bold kick. (If you're looking for something even stronger, a large size of Peet's Major Dickason's Blend Dark Roast has more caffeine than is recommended in a day, but the Havana Cappuccino is probably enough.)