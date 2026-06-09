The Peet's Hot Coffee Drink Worth Trying For Its Texture Alone
Peet's Coffee has been a beloved caffeine institution for decades. The Bay Area-founded coffee company, which helped the founders of Starbucks find their feet, serves millions of customers every year. To help narrow down the chain's extensive menu, we tested 11 Peet's hot coffee drinks and ranked them from worst to best.
While the top spot was taken by the seasonal Pistachio Rose Latte, our second favorite coffee is available year-round: the Havana Cappuccino. Created by swirling bold espresso into sweetened condensed milk and topping it with a layer of frothy steamed milk and cinnamon, the Havana Cappuccino majorly delivers in the texture department. The beverage is Peet's take on the traditional Cuban coffee drink, "cortado leche y leche." The texture of the creamy drink blew our taste tester away. The foamy top not only held the cinnamon well, but it also stayed put until the very last sip, creating an intriguing, almost whimsical experience.
While the texture was a big draw of this drink, our taste tester also felt that the flavors were perfectly balanced. The condensed milk added a subtle sweetness that wasn't over the top, while the cinnamon provided just the right amount of spice. It would be perfect for anyone who likes their coffee sweet and creamy with a bold kick. (If you're looking for something even stronger, a large size of Peet's Major Dickason's Blend Dark Roast has more caffeine than is recommended in a day, but the Havana Cappuccino is probably enough.)
Order Peet's Havana Cappuccino if you want a sweet coffee with a bold kick
Our taste tester isn't the only one who can't get enough of Peet's Havana Cappuccino. The drink has earned plenty of praise online, too. Some customers have said it's their favorite drink from the chain, while others have even tried to recreate it at home. One Facebook user said, "My twin girls are 22 now and that's been their fav since forever." A TikTok user wrote, "It's one of the best coffees I have ever had." On Coffee Roast, a coffee review site, an editor said, "The milk in our drink was perfectly foamed, and the aromatic cinnamon complemented it beautifully."
Many customers enjoy the iced version of the cappuccino as well. One TikTok user said it was her "favorite drink of all time at any coffee shop." Another said, "I love that you can still taste the coffee, but it's not super bitter. There's still enough creaminess and sweetness." If you are an iced coffee fan, we think Coconut Black Tie is Peet's best iced coffee. When we want hot though, we're going for the Havana cap every time.