Why You Should Always Grab This '80s Pyrex Design At Thrift Stores

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Vintage Pyrex has been having a moment for a while now. Call it a "victory lap," not a "comeback." Whether you put it to utilitarian use or display it as a cottagecore kitchen art piece (or both), local thrift shops can be a great place to score sought-after retro dinnerware, like pre-1980s Fiestaware. But, card-carrying Pyrex fans should also keep an eye out for opalware pieces printed with the Forest Fancies design on their next thrift trip.

Pyrex's kitschy Forest Fancies pattern featured opaque white glass that was screen-printed with dark brown enamel mushrooms and wildflowers. Designed by Marc G. Rubin, Forest Fancies was the direct evolution of Pyrex's Homestead pattern, which ran from 1976 to 1980. The company developed Forest Fancies as an updated version of the "folk art" motif that was seeing success with competitor Pfaltzgraff's rustic country design. Diverting from its ancestral Homestead pattern, Forest Fancies replaced dark blue filigree with dark brown mushrooms, cheerfully embracing a friendly, whimsical print while retaining the warmth of Homestead's speckled tan exterior and pearly white interior. The line also bears a striking resemblance to Sears' popular Merry Mushroom collection, which enjoyed a concurrently overlapping run from 1970 to 1987. Pieces from this retired line regularly fetch hundreds of dollars on eBay, and boast a similar almondine color scheme.

Unlike other brands and collections, however, a Pyrex sales brochure during this time differentiated Forest Fancies as having "a natural, earthy decoration that captures the beauty and spirit of an enchanted forest floor," according to Corning Museum of Glass.