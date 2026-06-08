Grill Flame Keeps Going Out? Here's A Common Reason (And The Easy Fix)

A grill flame that keeps going out can be frustrating and inconvenient. Luckily, this isn't necessarily a major problem that requires a new grill. There could be an easy fix, depending on the cause. However, it's important to determine the underlying cause, as it does have the potential to become a dangerous issue if not addressed. An unlit burner will continue to release gas into the grill chamber, which could cause a fire or explosion.

One of the most common reasons a grill has a low flame or won't stay lit is a clogged burner. The grill's burners are the primary heat source and transform gas into flames. When they function properly they ensure the proper mix of fuel and oxygen, and distribute heat evenly underneath the cooking grates. When the small holes in the burner tubes become clogged by grease, oil, food debris, or dust, the gas flow will be blocked. In addition to having trouble lighting the grill, you may also notice weak or uneven flames, a popping noise, rapid drops in temperature or heat, and a change in flame color. You should always check the flame color when using your gas grill, because a yellow or orange flame can indicate incomplete combustion.

The easiest way to fix this is to clean the gas burners and ports. Turn off the gas to the grill, disconnect the tank, and let it cool down completely. Then remove the grates and heat tents from the interior, so that you can see the metal burner tubes. Use a grill brush to remove any debris, cleaning horizontally across the ports. If you see evidence of clogged burners, you can use a paperclip to clear the blockages.