The Zero-Cost Solution To Stove Burners That Heat Unevenly

A problem with one of your gas stove's burner heads can lead to uneven heating, which means that your food may burn, stick, or take longer to cook. You could even face bigger safety issues, such as carbon monoxide poisoning or a stovetop fire. Thankfully, there is a zero-cost solution to stove burners that heat unevenly: cleaning your burner heads and caps. It's a gas stove maintenance task you may have been overlooking, but it's a simple one to do.

The most common reason for uneven heating is dirty or clogged burner ports or other components. To clean them, you'll need dish soap and a soft sponge or a soft-bristled toothbrush. Start by removing and cleaning the burner caps with warm, soapy water, then dry them with a soft cloth and set them aside. Underneath the burner caps, you'll see the burner heads. Most types can be lifted up easily for cleaning, but if you encounter any resistance, look up your stove's model number to find the manual or an instructional video that demonstrates how to safely remove them.

Once you have removed the burner heads, soak them in a bowl of warm water and a mild, degreasing dish soap like Dawn. After, you should be able to scrub them clean with a sponge or toothbrush. If you see debris clogging up the portholes, use a straightened paper clip or a toothpick to clear the clogs. Rinse the heads off and then dry them with a cloth. One big mistake to avoid when cleaning your stove burners is putting wet components back in place, so don't replace the burner heads or caps until they are completely dry.