When Gas Stove Flames Turn Orange, How Long Is It Safe To Keep Cooking?

Gas stoves have come under a lot of fire in the past few years (excuse the pun). In 2023, New York state banned natural gas-powered stoves from being installed in the majority of newly constructed residential buildings, beginning in 2026. Your gas stove could be harmful to the environment, not to mention the micro-environment that is your home, especially when the stove isn't functioning properly. One major warning that something isn't quite right with your gas stove is the appearance of orange flames coming out of a burner. If you see these orange flames, you should stop cooking immediately and turn off the burner.

Seeing an orange flame coming out of your gas stove burners is a red flag. Normally, the flames should be a blue color, as opposed to the bright orange we normally associate with fire. Blue flames are an indicator that an exact amount of both fuel and oxygen are coming together to create a relatively safe flame. Seeing orange or even yellow present in your blue flame for longer than just a brief flicker is a warning that this precise ratio is off. This is known as incomplete combustion, and it has the potential to increase a buildup of carbon monoxide and even the risk of a house fire. High levels of carbon monoxide in your home can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be fatal in some cases, and is the reason that it's recommended to have carbon monoxide detectors in your home.