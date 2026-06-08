The Worst McDonald's Chicken Item On The Menu Is One Of The Most Popular

For a chain that's made its killing off of its many burger varieties, there's something to be said about McDonald's chicken offerings. They're a good middle ground when you're craving something that's easier to scarf down than a standard Quarter Pounder or a Big Mac, but not as light and un-fast-food-like as a salad. That said, not all of McDonald's chicken items are worth their cost. We sent one of our tasters to visit a McDonald's and try all of its chicken items, and the one that landed in last place may surprise you.

Although it's long been a staple in Happy Meals and a way to satisfy a late-night, inebriated craving, the Chicken McNuggets were squarely in last place. Although our taster admitted that their picky eating habits as a kid made these nuggets a favorite when they were a kid, they just don't hit the same now. Besides the fact that they lacked flavor, our taster noticed that the nugget's shell was rubbery, which potentially may have been because the nuggets were sitting too long before they were packaged. This isn't a one-off incident either; when another one of our tasters tried all of the McDonald's menu items, they didn't even crack the top five.