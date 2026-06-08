The Worst McDonald's Chicken Item On The Menu Is One Of The Most Popular
For a chain that's made its killing off of its many burger varieties, there's something to be said about McDonald's chicken offerings. They're a good middle ground when you're craving something that's easier to scarf down than a standard Quarter Pounder or a Big Mac, but not as light and un-fast-food-like as a salad. That said, not all of McDonald's chicken items are worth their cost. We sent one of our tasters to visit a McDonald's and try all of its chicken items, and the one that landed in last place may surprise you.
Although it's long been a staple in Happy Meals and a way to satisfy a late-night, inebriated craving, the Chicken McNuggets were squarely in last place. Although our taster admitted that their picky eating habits as a kid made these nuggets a favorite when they were a kid, they just don't hit the same now. Besides the fact that they lacked flavor, our taster noticed that the nugget's shell was rubbery, which potentially may have been because the nuggets were sitting too long before they were packaged. This isn't a one-off incident either; when another one of our tasters tried all of the McDonald's menu items, they didn't even crack the top five.
Have McNuggets lost their appeal?
Although it might seem like a mistake to critique this iconic fast-food menu item, other McDonald's enthusiasts are not shy about sharing their dislike of them. On the r/unpopularopinion forum, one writer wrote, "The batter is barely seasoned and has a weird aftertaste, the meat is the worst possible quality, there's no crunch, and worst of all they are the price of a full sandwich. Supermarket value brand nuggets taste significantly better." This seems to hit the nail on the head, as other commenters on the thread agreed with them. "[McDonald's Nuggets] fill me with a special kind of rage. No amount of sauce helps either. They taste like rubber and have the texture of it too. Just ew," another said, though a commenter pointed out that the nuggets are marketed towards children, which may explain why the flavor is so bland.
While some folks say that they do taste great when the clock ticks into the early hours of the morning, it appears most folks would rather just get nuggets at another fast food chain. In a ranking of fast-food nuggs, our reviewer found Chick-fil-A and Sonic to be at the top of their game, while McD's, as expected, sat near the bottom.