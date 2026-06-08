Not Beef, Not Meatballs: This Cheap Meat Deserves The Stroganoff Treatment

Whenever you hear the word "stroganoff," beef becomes its prefix in our heads, whether the dish contains it or not. Beef is traditionally used in the Russian meal, but incredible stroganoffs can be made plant-based with just mushrooms, a little lighter with chicken, or super savory with unexpected meats like hot dogs.

Though you'd usually find the inexpensive cut sandwiched between long buns or chopped up into a hastily prepared kids' meal, hot dogs work surprisingly well in a stroganoff. The dish is all about comfort and ease, so why not make it with an affordable meat that's easy to prepare while still tasting great? The pairing sounds a little uncanny, but the flavors complement one another well. Of course, beef hot dogs are a natural choice for stroganoff, but pork hot dog's sweet, umami taste makes a good match to the pasta's tangy sauce. Plus, it's a more cost-effective choice that still yields an incredible flavor.

To make a stroganoff with hot dogs, start by softening minced onions in butter. Afterwards, toss in mushrooms and sliced hot dogs, stirring and flipping them until the bite-sized pieces are brown. As the meat cooks, simmer some egg noodles until they're al dente. Once the mushrooms are tender and the meat is browned, deglaze the pan with beef broth, then lower the heat and whisk in sour cream. Once the sauce has thickened slightly, mix in the cooked pasta and serve.